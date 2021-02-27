Canelo vs Yildirim Fight Live Stream Reddit @ Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim Streams, Start Time, Date, Venue, Buffstreams, Twitter, Results and News

Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim live stream: How to watch the fight online. Canelo Alvarez, the Super Middleweight champion takes on Avni Yildirim this Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. While Alvarez recently fought Callum Smith recently in December 2020, this will be Alvarez’s first fight of 2021.

Alvarez continues to be the apple of fight fans’ eye with only one loss in his career to Floyd Mayweather Jr. Now, Turkish professional boxer Avni Yildirim will battle Alvarez on Saturday, February 27. Yildirim has 23 fights under his belt with only two losses.

The main event will begin around 11 PM ET, though it will depend on how long the opening acts last. There are plenty of ways to catch the fight live streaming. No matter where you are in the world, you’ll likely want to try to stream the fight on DAZN. There are several countries you can even catch a deal on the fighting-focused service.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim: when and where

The main fighting event will begin around 11 PM ET on Saturday, February 27 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. If you would like to watch more than just one fight the opening events will begin around 7 PM ET.

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim from the US

In the USA, the best and likely cheapest place to stream the fight will be on DAZN. You can sign up for a single month at $19.99 or $99.99 for the year if you know you’ll be tuning in all year long.

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim from anywhere

Using a VPN is a solid option for tuning into the Alvarez and Yildirim fight. There are plenty of countries that can sign up directly at DAZN, but not all.

https://primefeed.in/energy/5476252/house-lawmakers-argue-to-replace-antitrust-legal-guidelines-to-rein-in-tech-giants/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/energy/1073950/house-lawmakers-argue-to-replace-antitrust-legal-guidelines-to-rein-in-tech-giants/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/canelo-vs-yildirim-fight-live-stream-on-dazn-161559941/

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloboxer/journal/Canelo-vs-Yildirim-Fight-Live-Stream-On-DAZN-871681173

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Canelo-vs-Yildirim-Fight-Live-Stream-On-DAZN–4b6855a5f1ba4a64b982d1fd3bc94a8a

https://sharecaster.com/2021/02/27/canelo-vs-yildirim-fight-live-stream-on-dazn/

https://canelofights.eventsmart.com/2021/02/27/canelo-vs-yildirim-fight-live-stream-on-dazn/

https://canelofights.eventsmart.com/events/canelo-vs-yildirim-fight-live-stream-on-dazn/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/streams-watch-canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-live-reddit-161560827/

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Streams-Watch-Canelo-Alvarez-vs-Avni-Yildirim-Live-Streaming-Full-Boxing-Fight-Reddit-Online-Free–ca578cfc7f6b4afaa6189a3adc9ccced

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloboxer/journal/Streams-Canelo-Alvarez-vs-Avni-Yildirim-Live-TV-871683386

https://sharecaster.com/2021/02/27/streams-watch-canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-live-streaming-full-boxing-fight-reddit-online-free/

https://sharecaster.com/2021/02/27/streams-watch-canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-live-streaming-full-boxing-fight-reddit-online-free-2/

https://canelofights.eventsmart.com/2021/02/27/streams-watch-canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-live-streaming-full-boxing-fight-reddit-online-free/

https://canelofights.eventsmart.com/events/streams-watch-canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-live-streaming-full-boxing-fight-reddit-online-free/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-full-fight-live-stream-on-dazn-161560967/

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Canelo-Alvarez-vs-Avni-Yildirim-full-Fight-Live-Stream-On-DAZN-27th-February-2021-Online–77f530e16bcd4aaa8a29c77c0dc75085

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloboxer/journal/Canelo-Alvarez-vs-Avni-Yildirim-full-Fight-Live-HD-871683719

https://sharecaster.com/2021/02/27/canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-full-fight-live-stream-on-dazn-27th-february-2021-online/

https://canelofights.eventsmart.com/2021/02/27/canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-full-fight-live-stream-on-dazn-27th-february-2021-online/

https://canelofights.eventsmart.com/events/canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-full-fight-live-stream-on-dazn-27th-february-2021-online/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/canelo-vs-yildirim-fight-card-boxing-event-live-stream-reddit-161561093/

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Canelo-vs-Yildirim-Fight-Card-Boxing-Event-Live-Stream-Reddit-Tv-Channels-Schedule-and-Results–b3b6c2d959bc4ae89b37c4f13b6fc816

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloboxer/journal/Canelo-vs-Yildirim-Fight-Card-Boxing-Event-Live-871684056

https://sharecaster.com/2021/02/27/canelo-vs-yildirim-fight-card-boxing-event-live-stream-reddit-tv-channels-schedule-and-results/

https://canelofights.eventsmart.com/2021/02/27/canelo-vs-yildirim-fight-card-boxing-event-live-stream-reddit-tv-channels-schedule-and-results/

https://canelofights.eventsmart.com/events/canelo-vs-yildirim-fight-card-boxing-event-live-stream-reddit-tv-channels-schedule-and-results/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/canelo-vs-yildirim-live-stream-boxing-free-tonight-start-time-161561226/

https://www.game.tv/tournaments/Canelo-vs-Yildirim-Live-Stream—Boxing-tonight-Youtube-Start-Time.-Date-Venue-Highlights-Preview-and-Updates–e980ee3762874de3b92e6fc033ce17bd

https://www.deviantart.com/caneloboxer/journal/Canelo-vs-Yildirim-Live-Stream-Boxing-tonight-871684538

https://sharecaster.com/2021/02/27/canelo-vs-yildirim-live-stream-boxing-tonight-youtube-start-time-date-venue-highlights-preview-and-updates/

https://canelofights.eventsmart.com/2021/02/27/canelo-vs-yildirim-live-stream-boxing-tonight-youtube-start-time-date-venue-highlights-preview-and-updates/

https://canelofights.eventsmart.com/events/canelo-vs-yildirim-live-stream-boxing-tonight-youtube-start-time-date-venue-highlights-preview-and-updates/

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-yildirim-fight-live-stream-on-dazn-161559941/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/streams-watch-canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-live-reddit-161560827/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-full-fight-live-stream-on-dazn-161560967/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-yildirim-fight-card-boxing-event-live-stream-reddit-161561093/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canelo-vs-yildirim-live-stream-boxing-free-tonight-start-time-161561226/

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

Express VPN Logo

ExpressVPN

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/canelo-vs-yildirim-fight-live-stream-on-dazn-161559941/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/streams-watch-canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-live-reddit-161560827/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-full-fight-live-stream-on-dazn-161560967/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/canelo-vs-yildirim-fight-card-boxing-event-live-stream-reddit-161561093/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/103604/contents/canelo-vs-yildirim-live-stream-boxing-free-tonight-start-time-161561226/

No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Ads Special. Get in on this deal now!

See latest price at ExpressVPN

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim from Canada

Those in Canada are in luck. Not only can you tune in to the live stream via DAZN, but Canada viewers can also sign up for a free trial so you might be able to catch this Canelo Alvarez fight for free.

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/canelo-vs-yildirim-fight-live-stream-on-dazn-161559941/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/streams-watch-canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-live-reddit-161560827/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-full-fight-live-stream-on-dazn-161560967/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/canelo-vs-yildirim-fight-card-boxing-event-live-stream-reddit-161561093/

https://247sports.com/college/indiana/board/peegs-iu-hoop-forum-103607/contents/canelo-vs-yildirim-live-stream-boxing-free-tonight-start-time-161561226/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/canelo-vs-yildirim-fight-live-stream-on-dazn-161559941/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/streams-watch-canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-live-reddit-161560827/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/canelo-alvarez-vs-avni-yildirim-full-fight-live-stream-on-dazn-161560967/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/canelo-vs-yildirim-fight-card-boxing-event-live-stream-reddit-161561093/

https://247sports.com/college/tennessee/board/the-summitt-102676/contents/canelo-vs-yildirim-live-stream-boxing-free-tonight-start-time-161561226/

https://primefeed.in/energy/5476252/house-lawmakers-argue-to-replace-antitrust-legal-guidelines-to-rein-in-tech-giants/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/energy/1073950/house-lawmakers-argue-to-replace-antitrust-legal-guidelines-to-rein-in-tech-giants/

https://knnit.com/house-lawmakers-argue-to-replace-antitrust-legal-guidelines-to-rein-in-tech-giants/

Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim from UK

Viewers in the UK will be able to tune in on DAZN just like the US and Canada, but at a lot cheaper, starting at £1.99. The only problem for UK viewers is the timing. The fight begins at 11 PM ET which means it’ll come on around 4 AM GMT on Sunday morning.

Canelo vs. Yildirim live stream: How to watch Saul Canelo Alvarez boxing online from anywhere

Canelo is on his own road to being undisputed, but The Turkish Wolf is stalking the champion.

Canelo Alvarez and Avni Yildirim are almost ready for their super middleweight championship showdown, so boxing fans all around want to know how to watch the Canelo vs. Yildirim live stream. Canelo just won three titles at 168 pounds, but he’s going to need to defend those before he can chase the other belts in the hopes of being undisputed. Avni Yildirim is hoping the third title fight will be the charm for him, as he’s 0-2 in his two previous attempts at winning a word title. But you know you want to be watching because you never know when history will be made.

Tonight, you can get in on the action when you watch Canelo vs. Yildirim in the U.S. U.K., Canada and over a hundred other countries on DAZN. Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will defend the WBC and WBA super middleweight titles against Avni Yildirim on February 27 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

https://thedailychronicle.in/