McComb vs Gwynne FREE Live Streaming Reddit: BOXING, 19 February 2021 UK Fight Online, TV Channel

Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne LIVE fight updates from Commonwealth title fight. The Belfast boxer challenges for his first professional title in Bolton on Friday night. Sean McComb will look to claim his first professional title in Bolton on Friday evening. On Friday, Feb. 19, MTK Global, in association with Top Rank Boxing, will hold McComb vs. Gwynne from Bolton, Lancashire, U.K.

In the night’s main event, Sean McComb meets Gavin Gwynne for the vacant commonwealth lightweight title.

The event kicks off live above and on ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET. Check back following the event for the full results.

FULL CARD

Sean McComb vs. Gavin Gwynne – for commonwealth lightweight title

Dean Dodge vs. DP Carr

Samuel Antwi vs. Darren Tetley

Brad Daws vs. Mark McKeown

Pierce O’Leary vs. Irvin Magno

Jamie Stewart vs. Elliot Whale

Mohammed Sameer vs. Kearon Thomas

Siar Ozgul vs. Paddy Donovan

How to watch Sean McComb vs Gavin Gwynne – Paddy Donovan, Pierce O’Leary – Running order

Three Irish fighters take to the squared circle tonight.

Sean McComb tops an MTK Fight Night in Bolton alongside Welsh fight Gavin Gwynne.

Southpaw prodigy Sean “The Public Nuisance” McComb hopes to add Commonwealth gold to his growing résumé. McComb will step up in class versus Gavin Gwynne in a 12-round tilt for the vacant Commonwealth lightweight title Friday, Feb. 19 at University of Bolton Stadium in Bolton, England.

McComb-Gwynne will headline a card streaming live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

McComb (11-0, 5 KOs), a 2015 European Games bronze medalist from Belfast, has been dominant since turning pro in 2018. He won a pair of bouts in 2020, including a sixth-round stoppage over former WBO Latino junior welterweight champion Mauro Maximiliano Godoy.

Gwynne (12-2, 2 KOs) is a two-time British lightweight title challenger who hopes to spring the major upset. He last fought in August 2020 and was stopped in six rounds by former world title challenger James Tennyson.

In other streaming action:

Samuel Antwi (12-1, 5 KOs), who has won five straight since the lone defeat of his career, will fight Darren Tetley (20-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant English welterweight title.

Junior lightweight prospect Dean “El Diablo” Dodge (9-0-1, 3 KOs), winner of seven straight, will take on fellow unbeaten DP “Cannon” Carr (11-0-1, 4 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Paddy “Real Deal” Donovan (5-0, 3 KOs), a Top Rank-signed welterweight prospect from Limerick, Ireland, will face 20-fight veteran Siar Ozgul (15-5, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder. In his last bout, Ozgul gave McComb a competitive battle en route to a 10-round decision defeat.

In a scheduled six-round battle of unbeaten featherweights, Brad Daws (6-0, 2 KOs) will fight Mark McKeown (3-0, 1 KO).

Dublin-born junior welterweight Pierce O’Leary (5-0, 2 KOs), a former Irish amateur standout, will tangle with Irvin Magno (5-3-1, 1 KO) in a six-rounder. Magno, who turned pro in 2016, has never been stopped in the paid ranks.

