Covid-19: Kent strain ‘to sweep the world’, and jab priority for ‘severe’ asthma

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We’ll have another update for you this evening.

1. Kent virus variant ‘to sweep the world’

The coronavirus variant which was first detected in Kent last year is set to become the world’s dominant strain, according to the head of the UK’s genetic surveillance programme. Prof Sharon Peacock told the BBC’s Newscast podcast the new variant has “swept the country” and “it’s going to sweep the world, in all probability”. The Kent variant was originally detected in September 2020 and has since been found in more than 50 countries. But Prof Peacock said vaccines approved for use in the UK appeared to work well against the existing variants of the virus in the country. You can read more about coronavirus variations and mutations here, and take a look at the science behind the changes.

image copyrightCOG-UK

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Biathlon-World-Championships-2021-1438694

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/NHL-Crackstreams-Oilers-vs-Canadiens-Live-Stream-Reddit-Free-Online-1438642

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nhl-crackstreams-oilers-vs-canadiens-live-stream-reddit-free-160799021/

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Crackstreams-Oilers-vs-Canadiens-Live-NHL-Reddit-870038311

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Canadiens-vs-Oilers-Live-Stream-Reddit-Thursday-February-11th-2021-1438643

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Canadiens-vs-Oilers-Live-Stream-Reddit-Thursday-870038497

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/canadiens-vs-oilers-live-stream-reddit-thursday-11th-february-160799165/

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Lightning-vs-Panthers-Live-Stream-NHL-Reddit-Free-Watch-Hockey-Online-1438644

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Lightning-vs-Panthers-Live-Stream-NHL-Reddit-Free-870038675

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/lightning-vs-panthers-live-stream-nhl-reddit-free-watch-hockey-160799238/

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Panthers-vs-Lightning-Crackstreams-Live-Stream-Reddit-2-11-2021-NHL-1438645

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Panthers-vs-Lightning-Crackstreams-Live-Streaming-870038804

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/panthers-vs-lightning-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-2112021-160799295/

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/HD-Penguins-vs-Islanders-Live-Stream-Reddit-Buffstreams-Free-2021-NHL-1438646

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/HD-Penguins-vs-Islanders-Live-Stream-Reddit-NHL-870038930

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-penguins-vs-islanders-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-2021free-160799363/

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Buffstreams-Islanders-vs-Penguins-Live-Stream-Reddit-11-2-2021-NHL-1438648

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Buffstreams-Islanders-vs-Penguins-Live-Stream-free-870039029

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-islanders-vs-penguins-live-stream-reddit-1122021-160799428/

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Watch-Senators-vs-Jets-Live-Stream-NHL-Hockey-Free-Reddit-11-2-2021-1438653

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Watch-Senators-vs-Jets-Live-Stream-NHL-Hockey-Free-870039157

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-senators-vs-jets-live-stream-nhl-hockey-free-reddit-match-160799497/

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Crackstreams-Jets-vs-Senators-Live-Stream-Reddit-Twitter-Free-11-02-21-1438657

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Crackstreams-Jets-vs-Senators-Live-Stream-Reddit-870039247

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-jets-vs-senators-live-stream-reddit-twitter-free-160799553/

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Watch-Red-Wings-vs-Predators-Live-NHL-Streaming-Reddit-Free-Hockey-1438658

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Watch-Red-Wings-vs-Predators-Live-NHL-Streaming-870039394

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-red-wings-vs-predators-live-nhl-streaming-reddit-free-game-160799621/

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Crackstreams-Predators-vs-Red-Wings-Live-Stream-Reddit-Twitter-FreeNHL-1438660

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Crackstreams-Predators-vs-Red-Wings-Live-StreamNHL-870039519

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-predators-vs-red-wings-live-stream-reddit-nhl-free-160799703/

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Red-Wings-vs-Preds-Live-Stream-Reddit-2-9-21-Free-NHL-Online-tv-1438662

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Red-Wings-vs-Preds-Live-Stream-Reddit-2-9-21-Free-870039615

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/red-wings-vs-preds-live-stream-reddit2921-free-nhl-online-160799753/

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Crackstreams-Blue-Jackets-vs-Blackhawks-Live-Stream-Reddit-TwitterFree-1438664

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Crackstreams-Blue-Jackets-vs-Blackhawks-Live-FREE-870039704

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-blue-jackets-vs-blackhawks-live-stream-reddit-nhl-160799807/

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Buffstreams-Blackhawks-vs-Blue-Jackets-Live-free-Stream-NHL-Reddit-TV-1438665

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Buffstreams-Blackhawks-vs-Blue-Jackets-Live-free-870039836

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-blackhawks-vs-blue-jackets-live-freestreamnhl-reddit-160799874/

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Hurricanes-vs-Stars-Live-Stream-Free-Reddit-NHL-Hockey-11-02-2021-1438666

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Hurricanes-vs-Stars-Live-Stream-Free-Reddit-NHL-TV-870039959

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hurricanes-vs-stars-live-stream-free-reddit-nhlhockey11022021-160799914/

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Buffstreams-Stars-vs-Hurricanes-Live-Stream-Reddit-11-2-2021-NHL-Free-1438667

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Buffstreams-Stars-vs-Hurricanes-Live-Stream-Reddit-870040091

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-stars-vs-hurricanes-live-stream-reddit1122021nhl-160799967/

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Crackstreams-Ducks-vs-Golden-Knights-Live-Stream-Reddit-NHL-Free-TV-1438668

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Crackstreams-Ducks-vs-Golden-Knights-Live-NHL-Free-870040203

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-ducks-vs-golden-knights-live-stream-reddit-nhl-free-160800036/

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Golden-Knights-vs-Ducks-Live-Stream-Free-Reddit-NHL-Hockey-11-02-2021-1438669

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Golden-Knights-vs-Ducks-Live-StreamFree-Reddit-NHL-870040335

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/golden-knights-vs-ducks-live-stream-free-reddit-nhl-2021-hockey-160800096/

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Crackstreams-Flames-vs-Canucks-Live-Stream-Reddit-Twitter-Free-11-2021-1438670

https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/journal/Crackstreams-Flames-vs-Canucks-Live-Stream-Reddit-870040459

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-flames-vs-canucks-live-stream-reddit-twitter-tvfree-160800144/

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Watch-Canucks-vs-Flames-Live-NHL-Streaming-Reddit-Free-Hockey-Channel-1438673

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Watch-Canucks-vs-Flames-Live-NHL-Streaming-Reddit-870040890

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-canucks-vs-flames-live-nhl-streaming-reddit-free-hockey-160800314/

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Crackstreams-Sharks-vs-Kings-Live-Stream-Reddit-Twitter-Free-11-02-21-1438674

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Crackstreams-Sharks-vs-Kings-Live-Stream-Reddit-hd-870041052

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-sharks-vs-kings-live-stream-reddit-nhl-free-hockey-160800380/

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Buffstreams-Kings-vs-Sharks-Live-free-Stream-NHL-Reddit-Crackstreams-1438678

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Buffstreams-Kings-vs-Sharks-Live-free-Stream-NHL-870041179

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-kings-vs-sharks-live-free-stream-nhltv-reddit-free-160800440/

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/NBA-Crackstreams-Raptors-vs-Celtics-Live-Stream-Reddit-2021-basketball-1438680

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/NBA-Crackstreams-Raptors-vs-Celtics-Live-Streaming-870041386

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nba-crackstreams-raptors-vs-celtics-live-stream-reddit-2021-free-160800525/

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Celtics-vs-Raptors-Live-Stream-Reddit-Thursday-February-11th-2021NBA-1438681

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Celtics-vs-Raptors-Live-Stream-Reddit-Thursday-870041523

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/celtics-vs-raptors-live-stream-reddit-thursday-11th-february-160800587/

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Heat-vs-Rockets-Crackstreams-Live-Stream-Reddit-2-11-2021-NBA-1438682

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Heat-vs-Rockets-Crackstreams-Live-Stream-Reddit-870041618

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/heat-vs-rockets-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-2112021nba-160800621/

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Rockets-vs-Heat-FREE-Live-Streaming-NBA-Basketball-11-February-2021-1438684

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Rockets-vs-Heat-FREE-Live-Streaming-NBA-Basketbal-870041747

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rockets-vs-heat-free-live-streaming-nba-basketball-11-february-160800672/

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Crackstreams-Pacers-vs-Pistons-Live-Free-Stream-Reddit-Watch-NBA-TV-1438685

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Crackstreams-Pacers-vs-Pistons-Live-Free-StreamNBA-870041877

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-pacers-vs-pistons-live-free-stream-redditwatch-nba-160800710/

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/NBA-Streams-Reddit-Watch-Pistons-vs-Pacers-Live-Stream-Reddit-Online-1438686

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/NBA-Streams-Reddit-Watch-Pistons-vs-Pacers-Live-870042034

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nba-streams-reddit-watch-pistons-vs-pacers-live-stream-reddit-160800754/

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/HD-Magic-vs-Warriors-Live-Stream-Reddit-Buffstreams-NBA-Free-2021Match-1438687

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/HD-Magic-vs-Warriors-Live-Stream-Reddit-Buffstream-870042182

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-magic-vs-warriors-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-nba-2021free-160800793/

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/NBA-Crackstreams-Warriors-vs-Magic-Live-Stream-Reddit-2021-basketball-1438688

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/NBA-Crackstreams-Warriors-vs-Magic-Live-Stream-TV-870042288

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nba-crackstreams-warriors-vs-magic-live-stream-reddit-2021-free-160800841/

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/NBA-Crackstreams-76ers-vs-Trail-Blazers-Live-Stream-Reddit-2021-FREE-1438689

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/NBA-Crackstreams-76ers-vs-Trail-Blazers-Live-FREE-870042441

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nba-crackstreams-76ers-vs-trail-blazers-live-stream-2021-reddit-160800895/

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Trail-Blazers-vs-76ers-Live-Stream-Reddit-Thursday-February-11th-2021-1438690

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Trail-Blazers-vs-76ers-Live-Stream-Reddit-Thursday-870042620

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/trail-blazers-vs-76ers-live-stream-reddit-thursday-11-february-160800946/

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Sixers-vs-Blazers-Crackstreams-Live-Stream-Reddit-2-11-2021-NBA-1438691

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Sixers-vs-Blazers-Crackstreams-Live-Stream-Reddit-870042726

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/sixers-vs-blazers-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-2112021nb-160800980/

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/commission/Crackstreams-Blazers-vs-Sixers-Live-Free-Stream-Reddit-Watch-NBA-HD-1438692

https://www.deviantart.com/boxinganthonyjoshua/journal/Crackstreams-Blazers-vs-Sixers-Live-Free-Stream-tv-870042885

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-blazers-vs-sixers-live-free-stream-redditwatch-nba-160801021/

Friday, Feb. 12

2. Locked-down prisoners spend 90% of day in cells

The prisons watchdog says inmates in England are being kept locked in their cells for more than 90% of the day as part of efforts to prevent Covid-19 outbreaks in jails. Predictions that up to 2,000 prisoners would die in the outbreak in England and Wales without action have been avoided. But one inmate told inspectors that measures taken to keep them safe were like “being imprisoned while you’re in prison”. The prisons minister Lucy Frazer told the BBC that actions taken by front-line staff had “significantly limited” the spread of the virus and prisoners are being supported.

image copyrightGetty Images

3. Vaccine priority for ‘severe’ asthma

People who need “continuous or repeated” steroid use because of asthma are to be prioritised for the Covid vaccine. The government has decided that anyone who needs steroids for their asthma will be able to get a jab, after healthy over-65s have been vaccinated and before people who are younger with no health conditions. It is thought this should be done by May. Asthma charities say it may be hard to identify everyone who is eligible and health officials should “cast the net wide” to ensure people won’t be missed.

image copyrightGetty Images

4. Wales is first UK nation to vaccinate 20% of population

Wales’ first minister has said that the country is one of the first in the world – and the first UK nation – to get a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine into the arms of a fifth of the population. Mark Drakeford confirmed more than 655,000 people (20.8%) had been given their jabs. Across the rest of the UK, England’s total has reached more than 11 million doses, which is 19.7% of the population, while Scotland’s rate has risen to 18% and Northern Ireland’s is 17.6%.

image copyrightPA Media

5. From cabin crew to the coronavirus front line

After Nikki Hazlehurst lost her job last year as a member of airline cabin crew, she applied for work at the Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. “I went from drinks, snacks and really happy people to somewhere there’s a lot of doom and gloom. It’s scary,” she told Radio 1 Newsbeat. But she adds that her customer service skills “have really helped” and that lugging cages around the hospital is not unlike moving catering trolleys on a plane. But Nikki really hopes to be back in the air in 12 months – along with her partner, who recently got his commercial pilot’s licence.

And don’t forget…

You can find more information, advice and guides on our coronavirus page. We’ve also been looking into when schools in the UK might reopen.

What questions do you have about coronavirus?

In some cases, your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question:

Your contact info We’ll be in touch if we look into your question. I am over 16 years old

If you are reading this page and can’t see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to [email protected]. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.

https://thedailychronicle.in/