the NFL app, watch Super Bowl LV from up to 7 live angles. Find out more

Super Bowl 2021: How to Watch Chiefs vs. Buccaneers For Free, When It Starts, and More. How to stream the Super Bowl on your console, phone, and even Switch. Super Bowl LV, also known as Super Bowl 2021, takes place this weekend and will be the battle between the Kansas City Chiefs – the defending Super Bowl champions – and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What’s more, we will all get to witness Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs face of against six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady of the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 55 tonight.

If you were hoping to watch Super Bowl LV, we’ve created a handy guide that will not only tell you how you can watch the big game, but how you can watch it for free.

If you want to catch the biggest football game of the year alongside all the best Super Bowl commercials and The Weeknd’s halftime performance, we have you covered.

When is Super Bowl 2021?

Super Bowl LV will see the Kansas City Chiefs take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, February 7, 2021. The championship game will take place at Raymond James Stadium, which just so happens to be the home of the Buccaneers.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-nfl-halftime-show-live-stream-reddit-0722021-net-160619907/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-super-bowl-2021-live-stream-on-reddit-sunday-tonight-160619955/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-super-bowl-2021-streams-reddit-watch-2021-super-bowl-live-160620008/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/2021-super-bowl-crackstreams-live-stream-free-reddit-160620039/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-liv-chiefs-vs-buccaneers-free-live-stream-reddit-160620090/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chiefs-vs-buccaneers-super-bowl-lv-live-stream-reddit2721–160619651/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-buccaneers-vs-chiefs-super-bowl-liv-live-streaming-free-160619679/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-kansas-city-chiefs-vs-tampa-bay-buccaneers-live-free-160619706/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/tampa-bay-buccaneers-vs-kansas-city-chiefs-live-stream-free-7feb-160619771/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-super-bowl-2021-chiefs-vs-bucs-live-stream-free-finals-160619806/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-bucs-vs-chiefs-live-stream-nfl-super-bowl-championships-160619852/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-crackstreams-the-55th-super-bowl-live-stream-reddit-2021game-160618907/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-nfl-2021-superbowl-halftime-show-live-stream-reddit-160618957/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-lv-crackstreams-nfl-finals-2021-live-stream-reddit-160618987/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-the-super-bowl-2021-crackstreams-live-stream-reddit-sunday-160619035/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-55-2021-free-live-streaming-nfl-football-sun-7-feb-160619082/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/sb-2021-crackstreams-the-55th-super-bowl-live-free-stream-reddit-160619129/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/superbowl-games-streams-reddit-watch-the-nfl-championship-live-160619217/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/sb-2021-nfl-championship-live-stream-reddit-sunday-february-7th-160619271/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-streams-reddit-watch-the-super-bowl-55-live-free-online-7th-160619318/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-super-bowl-lv-live-stream-reddit-buffstreams-feb-free-7th-160619371/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-super-bowl-55-breakdown-live-stream-nfl-final-reddit-free-160619421/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-lv-chiefs-vs-buccaneers-live-stream-twitter-free-160619495/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chiefs-vs-buccaneers-match-live-stream-reddit-free-on-superbowl-160619536/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstream-buccaneers-vs-chiefs-live-stream-reddit-twitter-free-160619579/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/55th-super-bowl-buccaneers-vs-chiefs-live-stream-reddit-160618238/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/grandmastreams-nfl-super-bowl-2021-live-stream-reddit-and-twitte-160618274/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nflbite-super-bowl-live-streaming-2021-reddit-free-crackstream-160618292/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/reccomended-super-bowl-halftime-show-live-stream-redditperform-160618314/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ready-crackstreams-bucs-vs-chiefs-live-stream-reddit-youtube-tv-160618335/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/buffstreams-super-bowl-55-live-stream-reddit-free-crackstreams-160618354/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-lv-watch-buccaneers-v-chiefs-crackstreams-live-stream-160618382/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/best-super-bowl-2021-crackstreams-live-streaming-reddit-online-160618419/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-crackstreams-buccaneers-vs-chiefs-live-streaming-hd-reddit-160618458/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-crackstreams-super-bowl-reddit-live-stream-2021-youtube-tv-160618488/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-55-breakdown-crackstreams-2021-live-stream-reddit-160618516/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-super-bowl-2021-live-stream-redditwatch-super-bowl-160618537/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-crackstreams-live-streaming-reddit-watch-nfl-super-b-160618570/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/sb-55-watch-super-bowl-2021-live-stream-reddit-crackstreams-on-160618603/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-super-bowl-buccaneers-vs-chiefs-crackstreams-live-streams-160618628/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-2021-sports-league-championship-live-stream-nfl-match-160618721/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-super-bowl-championship-game-live-streaming-reddit-7221-160618796/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-live-the-national-football-league-championship-free-160618841/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/-chiefs-at-buccaneers-live-reddit-free-super-bowl-lv-online-160616942/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-buccaneers-vs-chiefs-live-reddit-stream-free-game-160616967/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-super-bowl-2021-live-stream-chiefs-vs-buccaneers-160617018/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-halftime-show-2021-live-stream-reddit-chiefs-vs-bucs-160617063/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-2021-start-time-how-to-watch-the-nfl-live-streamhd-160617117/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-live-stream-2021-how-to-watch-chiefs-vs-buccaneers-160617141/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crazy-game-how-to-access-super-bowl-2021-live-stream-reddit-160617155/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/beat-to-watch-the-super-bowl-2021-live-on-reddit-free-streams-160617180/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-super-bowl-lv-2021-live-stream-kansas-city-chiefs-160617214/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-2021-live-streams-reddit-chiefs-vs-buccaneers-cracks-160617237/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-super-bowl-2021-live-streaming-nfl-sitedatetime-160617255/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chiefs-vs-buccaneers-live-stream-how-to-watch-super-bowl-game-55-160617276/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/reddit-super-bowl-2021-live-stream-free-online-tv-watch-chiefs-160617311/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-crackstreams-buccaneers-vs-chiefs-live-streaming-redditwatch-160617345/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-superbowl-2021-live-streams-reddit-160617369/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/updates-super-bowl-lv-buccaneers-vs-chiefs-live-stream-kicko-160617394/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/chiefs-vs-buccaneers-stream-kickoff-date-site-live-stream-160617409/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-2021-live-stream-free-online-tv-coverage-guidemore-160617443/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-super-bowl-buccaneers-vs-chiefs-crackstreams-live-stream-160617466/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-super-bowl-2021-lvlive-stream-online-without-cable-160617484/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-2021-super-bowl-lv-live-stream-free-tv-coverage-guide-160618023/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-live-free-stream-lv-reddit-twitter-cbs-apps-160618048/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-2021-live-reddit-free-stream-without-cable-160618060/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/live-super-bowl-2021-how-to-watch-chiefs-vs-buccaneers-live-160618100/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-live-stream-2021-how-to-watch-nfl-championship-tv-160618148/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/reddit-stream-super-bowl-stream-gameday-how-to-watch-bowl-160618183/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-2021-watch-buccaneers-vs-chiefs-live-stream-reddit-160618212/

Super Bowl 2021 Start Time

Super Bowl LV will begin at 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET/1:30pm GMT (2/8), with pre-game coverage taking place most of the day, and can be watched in a variety of ways on a variety of devices. Keep reading for more information on that.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2021

CBS will broadcast this year’s Super Bowl, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo announcing the game, and it will be available on your local CBS channel if you have cable.

If not, the big game can be watched via CBS All Access, Hulu + Live TV, the NFL App, CBS Sports App, ESPN Deportes, and the Yahoo Sports App.

CBS All Access (available on Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Apple TV, Chromecast, and More)

CBS All Access is available for $5.99/month if you don’t mind limited commercial interruptions. If you do, it also offers a $9.99/month commercial free plan. Each plan has a 1-week free trial if you wanted to test it out for the Super Bowl.

While CBS All Access is not yet available on PS5, it is available on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, Android TV, Android phones and tablets, Chromecast, Fire TV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Xfinity Flex.

Hulu + Live TV (available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Apple TV, Chromecast, and more)

Hulu + Live TV is a bit more expensive, but it gives you access to over 65 live and On Demand TV channels including sports, news, and entertainment, as well as access to Hulu. The Live TV plan starts at $64.99/month, and does offer a 1-week free trial if you want to try it out for the Super Bowl.

Hulu + Live TV allows you to watch CBS on such devices as Android phone and tablets, Android TV (select models), Apple TV (4th generation of later), Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire Tablets, Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, iPhones, iPads, LG TV, Nintendo Switch, Mac and PC Browsers/Apps, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio SmartCast TVs, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

How to Watch Super Bowl LV for Free (iOS, Android, PC, and More)

Alongside starting a free trial for CBS All Access or Hulu + Live TV, fans can watch the Super Bowl for free in the NFL App, CBS Sports App, and on ESPN Deportes.

You can go to CBSSports.com from any device to watch the Super Bowl for free, or download the CBS Sports app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Android phones/tablets.

By downloading the Yahoo Sports App, you can watch Super Bowl LV for free on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Android devices.

The NFL App also allows those on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Android to watch this year’s Super Bowl for free.

showpiece Super Bowl 2021: UK start time, halftime show and free live stream – Tom Brady to face Patrick Mahomes in showpiece match tonight

It’s been a thrilling year of NFL action and the play-offs continued in dramatic style with the Championship games.

Brady’s Bucs beat the Green Bay Packers to keep their remarkable play-off run going and send ‘Tom Terrific’ to yet another Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes overcame his injury issues to lead the Chiefs to another AFC title and their shot a second straight Super Bowl.

All eye are now on the ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ which is just a few days away.

Super Bowl 55: Date and UK time

The showpiece event will be held on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

It will take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida home to the Buccaneers – it will be the first time a team has played in their own stadium in the Super Bowl.

Play will begin at 11.30pm UK time and will go through to around 3am – providing there’s no overtime drama.

The Weeknd will be headlining the traditional halftime show while Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will be performing the national anthem.

Tom Brady’s incredible body transformation from unremarkable New England Patriots draft pick in 2000 to NFL legend in best shape ever at 43

Super Bowl 55: Which teams are playing?

Wild Card Play-Offs

AFC

Indianapolis Colts 24 – Buffalo Bills 27

Cleveland Browns 48 – Pittsburgh Steelers 37

Baltimore Ravers 20 – Tennessee Titans 13

NFC

LA Rams 30 – Seattle Seahawks 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 – Washington Football Team 23

Chicago Bears 9 – New Orleans Saints 21

Divisional playoffs

AFC

Baltimore Ravers 3 – Buffalo Bills 17

Cleveland Browns 17 – Kansas City Chiefs 22

NFC

LA Rams 18 – Green Bay Packers 32

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30 – New Orleans Saints 20

Championship games

AFC

Buffalo Bills 24 – Kansas City Chiefs 38

NFC

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31 – Green Bay Packers 26

Super Bowl 55: How to watch

The game will be shown on free-to-air TV in the UK as it will be on BBC 1 and on the BBC website.

Coverage on BBC 1 will begin at 11:30pm and will be free to stream online.

Super Bowl 55: What has been said?

Patrick Mahomes has been asked about Tom Brady ahead of the Super Bowl and has said he is ‘the type of greatness that you strive to be like’.

“The way he is able to dissect defences before the snap is something that I truly admire. I’m trying to get to that level.

“The way he is able to move within the pocket, reset his feet, and be completely calm, still make the throw right on the money, that’s something I have to continue to work on.

“He’s doing it the right way. And you can tell that by how many Super Bowl championships he has and the number of rings on his fingers.

“If you’re a young athlete, and you play any sport, if don’t look up to guys like Tom Brady, then you’re crazy.

“The guy has had success year in, year out. He continues to make himself better and not be satisfied with where he’s at.

“He’s the type of greatness that you strive to be like. I grew up watching him play and he’s still here playing – and still at the top of the game.

“I continue to watch him and the things he does on and off the field, in order to make me the best player possible.”

Watch 2021 Super Bowl on your phone: Date, time, mobile, live stream, and more for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

Everything you need to know to catch the Big Game on your small screen

After a season that often times felt a bit uncertain, we’re down to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs battling it out in Super Bowl LV. The best of the best will round out the 2020 NFL season tomorrow, and there’s just one Lombardi Trophy to be had. Can Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes win it all for a second straight year? Or is Mr. Championship himself, Tom Brady, due to win a seventh ring while leading the Bucs to their first Super Bowl victory since 2002? We’ll find out in just one short day, when Tampa Bay becomes the first team in NFL history to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. It’s the best time of the year for diehard or even the most casual football fan.

Hoping to catch the game on your phone? You’re in luck and we’re here to help! Here are all the details you need to tune in:

You can catch all three streams right on your phone, as well as connected TV devices! That’s right. Just download the CBS Sports App and you’ll be streaming the Super Bowl in no time.

This year, CBS Sports is also offering extensive access to pre-game Super Bowl LV coverage.

CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network available for free across digital platforms, services and connected devices, will be live from Tampa during the week leading up to CBS Sports’ live stream of the game. Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, CBS Sports HQ will deliver on-site programming and reports throughout each day, and on game day will stream live pregame coverage, plus postgame analysis and highlights.

https://thedailychronicle.in/