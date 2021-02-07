Ways To Watch Super Bowl LV
? Watch Super Bowl LV live on February 7th, 2021, televised nationally on CBS at 6:30PM ET. NFL Network will be providing more than 70 hours of live Super Bowl Week coverage. Get ready for Super Bowl LV with NFL Network as we bring you all the coverage ahead of the big game.
Kick-off for Super Bowl 55 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 7. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium and there will be plenty of ways to watch the game.
https://onhike.com/how-to-watch-super-bowl-2021-live-streaming-nfl-site-date-time-what-to-know-for-buccaneers-vs-chiefs-on-cbs/34110/
- How to watch Super Bowl 2021: Live streaming, NFL site, date, time, what to know for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs on CBS – Programming Insider
- NFL Super Bowl: Buccaneers vs Chiefs Crackstreams Live Stream Reddit: Watch Bucs vs Chiefs Online Buffstreams, Youtube, Time, Date, Venue and Schedule for Sunday Night Football – Programming Insider
- Watch Super Bowl 2021: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Live Streams On Reddit, Start time, date, Location, Free NFL broadcast From anywhere – Programming Insider
- 2021 Super Bowl Crackstreams Live Streaming Reddit – FREE NFL Final Updates – Programming Insider
- NFL Super Bowl 2021 Live Stream Reddit: Chiefs vs Buccaneers Crackstreams free DirecTV channel | the 55th Super Bowl LV gamecast, Super Bowl LIV halftime show, fan festival, hd Buffstreams internet – Programming Insider
- Super Bowl live Stream Tampa: Watch the 2021 NFL Live for free, Crackstreams Chiefs vs. Bucs Game reddit, Buffstreams Honors, pre-game, Puppy Bowl XVII, Kitten Bowl VII And Tailgate concert – Programming Insider
- [Updates] Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers vs Chiefs Live stream, Kickoff time & TV Channel guide – Programming Insider
The game airs on CBS and most people will be watching on television. However, if you don’t have access to a TV for one reason or another, you’ll be able to watch the game via live online stream. A lot of online streams can cost money, but the NFL makes the Super Bowl available for free on a variety of streaming options.
The league announced the full list of options across league and FOX Sports properties. Here is the list of desktop, mobile, and tablet options for watching live streams of the game.
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-liv-chiefs-vs-buccaneers-live-stream-tv-160607921/
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/updates-super-bowl-lv-buccaneers-vs-chiefs-live-stream-55-sb-160607979/
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/nfl-super-bowl-super-bowl-sunday-l-nfl-live-stream-free-2021-160608497/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/NFL-Super-Bowl-Super-Bowl-Sunday-l-NFL-Live-stream-Free-2021-1437791
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-lv-tampa-bay-2021-live-stream-on-reddit-free-online-160608630/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-LV-Tampa-Bay-2021-Live-stream-On-reddit-Free-Online-1437793
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/when-is-super-bowl-lv-super-bowl-55-live-reddit-stream-free-160608785/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/When-is-Super-Bowl-LV-Super-Bowl-55-Live-Reddit-Stream-free-1437794
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/when-is-2021-super-bowl-live-stream-date-time-live-nfl-tv-160608915/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/When-is-2021-Super-Bowl-Date-time-live-stream-NFL-Final-2021-TV-1437795
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-super-bowl-2021-live-stream-online-without-cable-160609043/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/How-to-watch-Super-Bowl-2021-Live-stream-online-without-cable-TV-1437796
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-2021-chiefs-vs-buccaneers-live-updates-start-time-160609091/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-2021-Chiefs-vs-Buccaneers-Live-updates-start-time-kick-1437798
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-2021-halftime-show-how-to-live-stream-watch-reddit-160609216/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-2021-halftime-show-How-to-live-stream-watch-Reddit-1437800
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/ways-to-watch-super-bowl-lv-nfl-2021-super-bowl-game-online-160609313/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Ways-to-Watch-Super-Bowl-LV-NFL-2021-Super-Bowl-game-Online-1437801
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-2021-live-stream-how-to-watch-chiefs-vs-buccaneers-160609388/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-2021-live-stream-How-to-watch-Chiefs-vs-Buccaneers-online-1437802
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/sb-55-watch-chiefs-vs-bucs-online-nfl-start-your-free-trial-160609513/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/SB-55-Watch-Chiefs-vs-Bucs-Online-NFL-Start-Your-Free-Trial-1437803
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-live-stream-2021-nfl-final-2021-game-live-sports-160609620/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-Live-Stream-2021-NFL-Final-2021-game-Live-Sports-1437804
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-2021-live-stream-how-to-watch-chiefs-vs-buccaneers-160610369/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-2021-live-stream-How-to-watch-Chiefs-vs-Buccaneers-online-1437805
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-super-bowl-55-via-live-online-stream-160610395/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/How-to-watch-Super-Bowl-55-via-live-online-stream-1437806
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-super-bowl-2021-live-stream-chiefs-vs-buccaneers-160610444/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/How-to-watch-Super-Bowl-2021-live-stream-Chiefs-vs-Buccaneers-online-1437807
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-2021-start-time-how-to-watch-nfl-livestream-free-160610544/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-2021-Start-time-how-to-watch-the-NFL-livestream-for-free-1437808
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-live-stream-2021-how-to-watch-super-bowl-lv-online-160610598/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-live-stream-2021-How-to-watch-Super-Bowl-LV-online-for-free-1437809
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-super-bowl-2021-stream-live-on-cbs-160610656/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Watch-Super-Bowl-2021-Stream-live-on-CBS-1437810
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-stream-the-2021-super-bowl-kitten-bowl-and-puppy-bowl-160610712/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/How-to-Stream-the-2021-Super-Bowl-Kitten-Bowl-and-Puppy-Bowl-FREE-TV-1437811
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-stream-the-super-bowl-from-anywhere-160610777/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/How-to-Stream-the-Super-Bowl-From-Anywhere-1437812
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-live-stream-2021-how-to-watch-for-free-160610834/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-live-stream-2021-how-to-watch-for-free-1437813
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-live-tv-channel-live-stream-predictionkey-matchup-160610903/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/SUPER-BOWL-LIVE-TV-channel-live-stream-prediction-key-matchups-1437814
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-super-bowl-2021-live-stream-chiefs-vs-buccaneers-tonight-160610943/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Watch-Super-Bowl-2021-live-stream-Chiefs-vs-Buccaneers-tonight-1437815
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-super-bowl-lv-live-try-expressvpn-riskfree-160610992/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Watch-Super-Bowl-LV-Live-Try-ExpressVPN-Risk-Free-1437816
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stream-superbowl-lv-online-watch-now-160611059/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Stream-Superbowl-LV-Online-Watch-Now-1437817
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-lv-stream-live-on-cbs-all-access-160611096/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-LV-Stream-Live-on-CBS-All-Access-1437818
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/the-nfl-app-watch-super-bowl-lv-from-up-to-7-live-angles-find-160611152/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/the-NFL-app-watch-Super-Bowl-LV-from-up-to-7-live-angles-Find-out-1437819
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-stream-the-super-bowl-on-roku-devices-2021-160611208/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/How-to-stream-the-Super-Bowl-on-Roku-devices-2021-1437821
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-live-tv-channel-nfl-final-2021-trusted-advice-from-an-160611320/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-Live-TV-Channel-NFL-Final-2021-Trusted-Advice-From-anywhere-1437822
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-halftime-show-2021-55-superbowl-live-stream-anywhere-160611416/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-Halftime-Show-2021-55-superbowl-Live-Stream-anywhere-1437823
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-lv-what-time-when-and-where-official-live-stream-160611464/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-LV-What-time-when-and-where-Official-live-stream-NFL-Game-1437824
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-2021-live-stream-how-to-watch-super-bowl-lv-online-160611503/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-2021-Live-Stream-How-to-Watch-Super-Bowl-LV-Online-1437826
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-2021-live-stream-reddit-nfl-final-game-twitter-160611561/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-2021-Live-Stream-Reddit-nflstreaminghd-Twitter-1437827
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-super-bowl-2021-live-stream-lv-online-55-sb-2021-160611614/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/How-to-watch-Super-Bowl-2021-live-stream-LV-online-55-sb-2021-1437828
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-2021-channel-our-guide-to-super-bowl-lv-full-schedul-160611651/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-2021-channel-Our-guide-to-Super-Bowl-LV-Full-schedule-time-1437829
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-stream-the-super-bowl-online-free-160611678/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/How-to-Stream-the-Super-Bowl-Online-Free-1437830
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/stream-the-super-bowl-on-cbs-and-watch-it-live-nfl-final-match-160611742/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/stream-the-Super-Bowl-on-CBS-and-watch-it-live-NFL-Final-2021-Match-1437831
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-the-super-bowl-online-on-tv-160611784/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/How-To-Watch-The-Super-Bowl-Online-On-TV-1437832
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-2021-live-streaming-free-everything-you-need-to-know-160611831/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-2021-Live-Streaming-free-Everything-you-need-to-know-1437833
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-the-super-bowl-live-timechannels-and-entertainment-160611891/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/How-to-watch-the-Super-Bowl-live-Time-channels-and-entertainment-TV-1437834
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-the-super-bowl-without-cablethe-kansas-city-chiefs-160611970/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/How-to-watch-the-Super-Bowl-without-cable-the-Kansas-City-Chiefs-face-1437835
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-kansas-city-chiefs-vs-tampa-bay-buccaneers-on-cbs-with-us-160612017/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Watch-Kansas-City-Chiefs-vs-Tampa-Bay-Buccaneers-on-CBS-with-fuboTV-1437836
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-the-super-bowl-without-cable-160612048/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/How-to-watch-the-Super-Bowl-without-cable-1437837
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-nfl-super-bowl-football-final-live-on-hulu-160612091/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/Watch-NFL-Super-Bowl-football-Final-live-on-Hulu-1437838
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-super-bowl-2021-lv-free-online-from-anywhere-160612143/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/How-to-Watch-Super-Bowl-2021-LV-free-online-from-anywhere-1437839
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-live-stream-the-super-bowl-160612199/
https://www.deviantart.com/nflplayoffs2021live/commission/How-to-Live-Stream-the-Super-Bowl-1437840
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-stream-the-super-bowl-in-2021-160612256/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/How-to-stream-the-Super-Bowl-in-2021-1437841
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-2021-live-stream-watch-on-cbs-no-cable-free-160612388/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-2021-live-stream-Watch-on-CBS-no-cable-free-1437842
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-the-2021-super-bowl-live-on-cbs-without-cable-hd-160612463/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/How-to-watch-the-2021-Super-Bowl-live-on-CBS-without-cable-including-1437843
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-live-streamsearch-nfl-final-55-super-bowl-live-free-160612546/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-Live-Stream-Search-NFL-Final-55-Super-Bowl-Live-Stream-1437844
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-chiefs-vs-buccaneers-in-the-super-bowl-2021-match-160612598/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/How-to-Watch-Chiefs-vs-Buccaneers-in-the-Super-Bowl-2021-match-Live-1437845
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-super-bowl-lv-without-cable-tv-160612659/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/How-to-Watch-Super-Bowl-LV-Without-Cable-TV-1437846
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-the-super-bowl-live-stream-and-tv-160612695/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/How-to-watch-the-Super-Bowl-Live-stream-and-TV-1437847
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-the-2021-super-bowl-live-on-cbs-without-cable-160612767/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/How-to-watch-the-2021-Super-Bowl-live-on-CBS-without-cableincluding-TV-1437848
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-stream-the-super-bowl-2021-160612817/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/How-To-Stream-The-Super-Bowl-2021-1437849
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-super-bowl-2021-the-best-streaming-online-160612863/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/How-To-Watch-Super-Bowl-2021-The-Best-Streaming-Online-1437850
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-super-bowl-55-live-online-anywhere-in-the-world-160612922/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/How-to-watch-Super-Bowl-55-live-online-anywhere-in-the-world-1437851
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-super-bowl-2021-live-stream-super-bowl-lv-without-cable-160612986/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/How-to-watch-Super-Bowl-2021-Live-stream-Super-Bowl-LV-without-cable-1437852
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-super-bowl-2021how-to-live-stream-super-bowl-liv-for-free-160613075/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Watch-Super-Bowl-2021-How-to-live-stream-Super-Bowl-LIV-for-free-HDTV-1437853
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-and-stream-the-super-bowl-liv-for-free-tonight-160613114/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/How-to-Watch-and-Stream-the-Super-Bowl-LIV-for-Free-Tonight-1437855
https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/super-bowl-lv-buccaneers-vs-chiefs-live-stream-free-kickoff-160613181/
https://www.deviantart.com/rosebowl2021live/commission/Super-Bowl-LV-Buccaneers-vs-Chiefs-Live-stream-FREE-Kickoff-time-TV-1437856
NFL Digital
: Free to stream on any device (NFL app on phone, tablet, connected TV devices; nfl
CBS Sports properties
: Stream on CBSSports, the CBS Sports App, or on CBS All-Access with a subscription or subscription trial (Website & app); English & Spanish feeds available
ESPN Deportes
: An exclusive Spanish language program will air on ESPN Deportes, which will be available for viewing on the ESPN and NFL apps
DAZN
: Canadian football fans can catch Super Bowl LV on DAZN, which is available by subscription. An annual subscription costs $99.99, but they do offer a 30-day free trial that users can sign up for.
Yahoo Sports
: Free to stream on phone & tablet (Mobile web & app); English & Spanish feeds available
The 2021 Super Bowl closes out the season and plenty of folks will be looking to watch. If you don’t have access to a TV Sunday evening, we’ve got you squared away.
Don’t get caught scrambling on match day, here’s everything you need to know about sorting your viewing party with a Super Bowl live stream to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs online or on TV. And if you fancy treating yourself to a new TV, there are some excellent Super Bowl TV deals happening right now.
It’s a year of firsts for Tom Brady, with his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers culminating in the first time a Super Bowl will be hosted by one of the playing teams. The Buccs are one of the few teams to have only had one shot at the Lombardi so far – and secured it. 2003’s win against the Raiders will certainly be ringing in veteran players’ ears as they walk onto the field, but the quarterback they face was only seven when that previous game was played.
Patrick Mahomes, QB of the reigning champions and the second youngest to win a Super Bowl, will take his Chiefs to the big game once again this year. The new kid on the block is poised to take on one of the biggest names in the league’s history, and one of the oldest still kicking (or throwing). Here’s how to watch Super Bowl LV from anywhere in the world with all the local start times.
Super Bowl LV will be a game of two arms with both the Chiefs and the Buccs playing a strong throw. However, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire showing early promise on the ground this season and Mahomes using his legs more and more over the last few weeks, Tampa Bay can’t rest by simply watching the sky.
Week 12’s matchup certainly saw this in action, with Mahomes and Hill on fire for three passing touchdowns. Brady nearly managed to meet them in the middle, bringing his own arm to the game for two touchdown passes to Mike Evans, but the final 27-24 score is likely weighing on the Buccs minds as they prepare for the championship event.
Not only that, but Sunday’s divisional championships saw Brady throw three interceptions to give the Packers a glimmer of hope – and the ability to close a pretty solid gap left by the first half. Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ defense has shown a step up in its ability to stop such explosive throws, putting a stop to the Bills in the playoffs as well.
Two league giants will face off on Sunday, February 7, and one of them will have a home team desperate for a look at the Lombardi behind them. You won’t want to miss a second of this matchup, so here’s how to watch a Super Bowl 55 live stream from anywhere.
How to watch Super Bowl LV online
2021’s Super Bowl will kick off on Sunday, February 7 at 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT (11.30pm GMT). Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay is playing host to this year’s championship game, marking Florida’s second Super Bowl in a row. CBS has broadcast rights to this year’s big game in the US, but if you’re tuning in from the UK you’ll be able to watch live and ad-free on the BBC.
Want to watch from somewhere else in the word? Picking up a secure VPN will allow you to watch Super Bowl LV with a range of streams from across the globe.
Not only that, but Sunday’s divisional championships saw Brady throw three interceptions to give the Packers a glimmer of hope – and the ability to close a pretty solid gap left by the first half. Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ defense has shown a step up in its ability to stop such explosive throws, putting a stop to the Bills in the playoffs as well.
Two league giants will face off on Sunday, February 7, and one of them will have a home team desperate for a look at the Lombardi behind them. You won’t want to miss a second of this matchup, so here’s how to watch a Super Bowl 55 live stream from anywhere.
How to watch Super Bowl 2021 from anywhere in the world
US and UK viewers will be able to watch Super Bowl LV on CBS and BBC iPlayer respectively, but these services are geolocked. That means you’ll only be able to access their streams from the country they were designed to be viewed in. If you’re away from home, that can mean a frustrating shut out – but there is a way you can still catch the big game.
A VPN not only offers safer and more secure browsing on the web, but can also mask important data about yourself from the sites that you visit. A common feature included in many VPN services is the ability to not only hide your location from these sites, but to select a new one as well. That means your IP address appears as if it is in a different country when you’re trying to access a Super Bowl live stream that may be geo-blocked in your location.
ExpressVPN
– get the world’s best VPN
Express VPN is one of the most popular VPN software out there – and for good reason. We rate it as the best VPN app and service available right now, with super-fast speeds and excellent security. Not only that, but thanks to a wide compatibility across Fire TV (not for iPlayer though), Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, and mobile you’ll be able to watch the big game on the big screen as well.
Plus, annual plans also come with three months extra for free right now with an easy 30-day money-back guarantee if you do change your mind.
It’s worth noting, however, that Express VPN is currently unable to stream BBC iPlayer on Amazon Fire sticks right now. If this was your preferred play, we’d recommend checking out NordVPN instead. You’ll still find that excellent 30-day guarantee on offer here as well.
To watch Super Bowl LV using a VPN, simply install your software and select a new location from the list on offer. Once connected, you’ll be browsing the web and enjoying content as if you’re in that selected location.
How to watch a Super Bowl LV live stream in the US
CBS is offering coverage of the Super Bowl this year, which means you’ll be able to easily tune in from 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT if you currently receive the channel through your cable package or through the CBS website.
If, however, you don’t have access to CBS through cable, you’ll also be able to watch using the channel’s own streaming service. CBS All Access will also offer a full Super Bowl live stream this year, and at just $5.99 a month, it’s far cheaper than taking out a new cable subscription. The best news, however, is that there’s currently a seven-day free trial up for grabs which could net you a free Super Bowl live stream.
Fubo TV is your second option. The streaming service offers content from the likes of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and more top channels, in a monthly package that will normally cost you $64.99. It’s been a go-to for catching NFL games this season, but there’s never been a better time to take advantage of the free trial than right before the biggest game of the year. We also have a comprehensive guide around Fubo TV costs for the latest offers.
How to watch the Super Bowl for free in the UK
If you’re in the UK, there’s very little you have to do to tune into the Super Bowl on Sunday February 7. Simply tune into BBC One ahead of kickoff at 11.30pm GMT. The BBC will be showing the game live on TV and through the BBC iPlayer web player and app. The BBC coverage is sought after around the world because there are zero ads on the service so you just game the game and analysis throughout the whole thing.
Sky will also be providing a Super Bowl live stream through its Sky Sports service, which is also packed with plenty of Premier League games, F1 races, Golf majors and more.
If you’re currently away from the UK, you can catch the big game on these services by picking up a high-quality VPN as mentioned earlier in this guide.
Watch a Super Bowl LV live stream in Canada
TSN and CTV are both offering free linear coverage of the Super Bowl in Canada this year, with kickoff scheduled for 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT. However, if you’re after more sports content, there’s another option out there.
DAZN is your destination for catching a Super Bowl live stream in Canada. The streaming service has been providing Canadian NFL fans with coverage of the entire season this year, and now you can pick up a one-month free trial ahead of the big game as well.
Usually costing just CA$20 a month ($150 a year), DAZN brings NFL Game Pass, RedZone access, and plenty more NFL original content to Canada at a bargain price. Plus you’re also getting exclusive access to Premier League and Champions League soccer as well.
Watch Super Bowl 55 in Australia
There are a few options if you’re looking to watch the Super Bowl in Australia. Last year’s big game had plenty of services offering live streams, though we’re yet to hear confirmation on whether these channels will be bringing the same service down under in 2021.
That said, it’s likely that at least one of the NFL streaming services or channels will be providing access to championship game in 2021. Foxtel is the biggest provider of sports content in Oz, and it’s very likely we’ll see a Super Bowl live stream on this cable channel – and available on the Foxtel Go app as well.
However, we’d also keep an eye on Kayo Sports fixtures as well as free live streams on Channel 7 as well.
Kickoff is currently scheduled for 10.30am AEDT Monday, February 8. Super Bowl 2021 live stream, date, and time: how to watch Super Bowl LV from anywhere. The new kid takes on Brady at Super Bowl LV
https://thedailychronicle.in/