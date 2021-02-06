2021 Super Bowl Crackstreams Live Streaming Reddit – FREE NFL Final Updates

When is Super Bowl 2021: Date, start time, TV channel, NFL halftime show, kickoff, national anthem, odds for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers. The 2021 Super Bowl is right around the corner. See below for all you need to know including the teams playing, date, start time, kickoff, odds, location, how to watch and more. Super Bowl 55 will be played on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. In 2017, the NFL announced that the game was officially awarded to Tampa after the NFL moved the Super Bowl set for Los Angeles from 2021 to 2022.

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Kickoff time for Super Bowl LV is at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET. That would mean 5:30 p.m. Central, 4:30 p.m. Mountain and 3:30 p.m. PST.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl this year?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Super Bowl 55. Below are results from Championship Sunday:

NFC Championship Game: (5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (1) Green Bay Packers

Final score: Buccaneers 31, Packers 26

AFC Championship Game: (2) Buffalo Bills at (1) Kansas City Chiefs

Final score: Chiefs 38, Bills 24

Who will perform the Super Bowl halftime show?

The Weeknd will perform at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show in Miami. The Weeknd will take the stage at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET.

Who is singing the national anthem this year?

The NFL announced that Grammy-nominated artists Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will sing the national anthem together at Super Bowl LV. Previous singers of “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl include Demi Lovato, Gladys Knight, Pink, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Whitney Houston. Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful.”

How to watch Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl 55 will be televised by CBS and live streamed on the CBS All Access app. Although NBC was originally scheduled to broadcast the 2021 game and CBS had the 2022 Super Bowl, the two networks decided to swap years in order for NBC to have both the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics in 2022.



Will fans be allowed at the Super Bowl this year?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL announced that the final attendance number for fans at Super Bowl LV will be 25,000. Among the total attendance will be 7,500 vaccinated health care workers who were given free Super Bowl tickets by the NFL.

Super Bowl 2021 odds

According to PointsBet, the Kansas City Chiefs are this year’s favorite to win the Lombardi Trophy over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Click here to bet on the Super Bowl with PointsBet before the game. See more on the point spread, moneyline and points total below:

Point spread: Chiefs -3 (-105), Buccaneers +3 (+105)

Moneyline: Chiefs -171, Bucs +145

Over/under: 56

Super Bowl 2021 odds, picks, predictions, line

Get trends, predictions, live odds and futures for Super Bowl 2021 here

Future Super Bowl dates and sites:

2022: Super Bowl LVI

LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, Los Angeles, CA

2023: Super Bowl LVII

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

2024: Super Bowl LVIII

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans, LA

Who won the 2020 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Final: Chiefs def. 49ers 31-20

Recap: Chiefs come back to win Super Bowl LIV 31-20

Super Bowl MVP: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Why does the NFL use Roman numerals for the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl V was the first to use Roman numerals. They were retroactively added to the Super Bowl II to IV logos and have been used each year since⁠ until 2016.

How to watch Super Bowl 55 for free without cable

Streaming Super Bowl 55 for free should pose no problem for viewers. Fans can simply watch the game for free online on CBSSports.

If you prefer a streaming site, CBS All Access, fuboTV, Hulu Plus Live TV and YouTube TV all offer free trials.

App users can also watch the game for free on the CBS Sports App, NFL App and Yahoo! Sports App.

Can I watch Super Bowl 55 on YouTube TV?

Yes. YouTube TV includes CBS in its package, meaning the Super Bowl will be available on the site. YouTube TV offers a two-week free trial upon signup.

Can I watch Super Bowl 55 on Hulu?

Yes. Hulu Plus Live TV includes CBS. Hulu’s live TV package comes with a on-week free trial upon signup.

Can I watch Super Bowl 55 on AT&T TV Now?

Yes. AT&T TV Now includes CBS but does not offer a free trial.

Can I watch Super Bowl 55 on fuboTV?

Yes. FuboTV includes CBS. It offers a seven-day free trial upon signup.

Can I watch Super Bowl 55 on Sling TV?

No. Sling TV does not include CBS in either of its base packages, meaning subscribers will have to look elsewhere to stream Super Bowl 55.

How to live stream Super Bowl 55 in Canada

All NFL games can be streamed live and on demand in Canada via DAZN, which is accessible on all smart TVs, mobile devices, computers and game consoles. Viewers in Canada can sign up for a 30-day free trial to DAZN. Super Bowl live stream: How to watch 2021 NFL game for free without cable