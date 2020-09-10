Helium Leak Test System Market: Market Overview

The helium leak test system is a kind of test system for leak inspections of high pressure and with high accuracy in which helium gas is used as the detection or tracer gas. A helium leak testing system can control the leaking if product leaks more helium than what is acceptable and it also measures the leak rate. In most of the helium leak test systems, the testing is done by loading the product into a vacuum chamber along with connecting a vacuum below the product, then the product along with the chamber is pumped to a comparatively low vacuum level. Helium is put into the object and then the concentration of helium inside the chamber is measured.

The helium leak test system is considered to be the only reliable leak detection method when very small leaks below 10-4 mbar • l / s have to be detected. The helium leak test system is very useful when extremely fast cycle times are required; it also has useful applications where complete automation is required and human errors or mistakes are not acceptable. Helium being a non-poisonous and non-explosive gas is preferred for leak testing systems. Hydrogen is the lightest element followed by helium; helium can penetrate into the small leaks where other heavy elements cannot.

Helium Leak Test System Market: Market Dynamics

The increase in demand for examining leaks in the object during operation or cycle times is fueling the growth of the helium leak testing system. The need to prevent unplanned and expensive shutdowns of many manufacturing plants and industries is creating the demand for the helium leak test system. The need for ensuring the integrity of machined parts has become essential in many industrial processes today, which in turn is leading to the growth of helium leak test system.

The rise in helium costs is a restraining factor for the growth of the helium leak test system market. The manufacture of the customized helium leak test system for the specific needs of the customer sets the scope for the development of the helium leak test system market. The ability of helium leak test systems to detect the minutest of the leaks is beneficial for the manufacturers bending towards the fully automated manufacturing processes.

Helium Leak Test System Market: Market Segmentation

The global helium leak test system market can be segmented on the basis of the number of chambers in the whole system:

Single chambered

Double chambered

Multi-chambered

It can also be segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

Automobiles

Aerospace & Aeronautics

Quick connectors and fitting

Construction

Medical

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Food & Beverages

Electronics

Power Generation & Power Plants

Oil & Gas Industry (Fuel pipes)

Cogeneration Stations

Cryogenics

Heat Treating and Brazing

