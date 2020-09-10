HV Instrument Transformers Market: Introduction

HV instrument transformers or high voltage instrument transformers are designed to measure and convert high current and high voltage to low current and low voltage according to the transformer ratio. HV instrument transformers are used in AC systems for the measurement of electrical quantities, such as current, voltage, power, energy, power factor and frequency.

HV instrument transformers are essential constituents for the safe and efficient operation of a transmission network. Service station voltage transformers, inductive voltage transformers, current transformers and combined current/voltage transformers are designed to form HV instrument transformers. They provide reliable and accurate voltage and current measurement for connected equipment, such as protections relays, meters and other devices. They are used for specific applications, such as in maintaining reasonable accuracy reading up to extreme fault level condition or to operate accurately at steady state conditions.

HV instrument transformers consist of high dielectric strength and are used for isolation, monitoring as well as controlling operations in power grids. They are used for protective relaying purposes and system protection as well as economic management of industrial loads. High voltage instrument transformers also provide insulation between high voltage power circuits and the measuring instrument. They also save cost for the additional insulation of circuits for operator safety. Additionally, these transformers offer an option for connection of several instruments from the transformer to the power system.

High voltage instrument transformers are mainly of two types, namely current transformers and voltage transformers. Current transformers are used to step down the current of the power system to a lower level, which is measured by a small rating ammeter. Whereas, voltage transformers are used to step down the voltage of a power system to a lower level so that it can be measured by a voltmeter.

<<<< Request For Report Sample >>>> https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15940

HV Instrument Transformers Market: Dynamics

Increased demand for electricity from emerging economies, such as countries in South East Asia and increased focus on power generation and distribution are propelling demand for HV instrument transformers. These transformers provide optimum quality electricity by reducing losses, which is a major factor driving their growth globally. Moreover, the average life span of high voltage instrument transformers will translate to an increased replacement rate, which will propel the HV instrument transformers market. However, these transformers also pose certain limitations, such as their limited core volume for current measuring and their compatibility with only AC current. These limitations can act as restraints to the HV instrument transformer market and may hamper growth.

HV Instrument Transformers Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the HV instrument transformers market on the basis of types:

Current Transformers

Voltage transformers

Combined Metering Unit

Capacitor Voltage Transformers

Power Voltage Transformers

XD/GE Instrument Transformers

Others

Segmentation of the HV instrument transformers market on the basis of end use industry:

Electrical Power and Distribution industry

Mining and Metallurgical industry

Petrochemical industry

Construction industry

Segmentation of the HV instrument transformers market on the basis of voltage range:

10 to 100 KV

100-250 KV

250-500 KV

Above 500 KV

Segmentation of the HV instrument transformers market on the basis of insulation:

Gas Insulated Transformers

Oil/ paper Insulated Transformers

HV Instrument Transformers Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific holds a major share of the global HV instrument transformers market, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share, due to the substantial growth in electricity consuming sectors in this region. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in many major countries in the region, such as China and India is also expected to boost the market growth of HV instrument transformers over the forecast period. The market in the rest of the world is estimated to account for a relatively small share over the forecast period.

<<<< Request For Report Table of Content (TOC) >>>> https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/15940

HV Instrument Transformers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global HV instrument transformers market, identified across the value chain are:

ABB

General Electric

Siemens

KON?AR – Electrical Industry Inc.

Indian Transformers

EMEK Electrical Industry Inc.

PFIFFNER Instrument Transformers Ltd

Arteche

TBEA

Xian Xd Transformer Co., Ltd

Shandong Taikai Power Engineering Co. Ltd

Siyuan Electric Co. Ltd

Hengyang Nanfang Instrument Transformer Co. Ltd

Shenyang Instrument Transformer

More from PMR’s Market Intelligence:

About Us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources.

Contact Us

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353