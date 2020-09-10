Global Body Mist Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global “Body Mist Market” 2020 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Body Mist market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Body Mist industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=165

Global Body Mist Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Competitive Landscape

The Body Shop

Founded in 1976, The Body Shop is headquartered in Croydon, UK, and offers a wide range of products for skincare, body care, and fragrances. In April 2019, the brand created the ‘Scents of Life’ collection in partnership with Middle Eastern influencers.

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Established in 1946, Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is based in New York, USA, and owns many subsidiary brands such as Clinique, MAC Cosmetics, Origins, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Smashbox, Too Faced Cosmetics, and others. With an overall revenue of nearly US$ 13.7 billion in 2018, the company have products ranging from skincare, makeup, and fragrances.

Kenneth Cole Productions

Founded in 1982, Kenneth Cole Productions is an American fashion house based in New York, USA. The company operates six separate lines for clothing and accessories and 1 shoes-only line.

Marks and Spencer Group plc.

Established in 1884, Mark and Spencer Group plc is headquartered in London, UK, with an overall revenue of approximately US$ 14 billion in 2018. In addition to over 300 self-owned retail stores and various franchise stores worldwide, the company launched M&S banking services in the U.K.

Moshino

Founded in 1983, Moshino is a luxury brand based in Italy, which offers a broad range of apparels and accessories. In April 2018, Moshino was selected by Swedish retail brand H&M to create its haute couture collaboration.

Additional Insights

Body Mist Market Players Eye Lucrative Opportunities with Sales through Online Stores

Although modern trade accounts for relatively large share of body mist market, it is highly likely that ecommerce sites will generate greater sales in the foreseeable future, with an estimated value Y-o-Y growth of 5.0% in 2019 over 2018. With growing popularity of social media and emergence of numerous online stores, young consumers are inclined towards purchasing various products through these stores. In addition, manufacturers are focusing on e-commerce sites for brand promotions, price promotions, and marketing campaign, which in turn is likely to fuel the growth of body mist market.

Scope of the Report