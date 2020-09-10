Car DVR Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2017 to 2022

Global “Car DVR Market” 2020 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, global market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Car DVR market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Car DVR industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

While a majority of the competitors in the global car DVR market landscape are including product offerings that come as in-built DVRs, many are concentrating their strategic efforts in the aftermarket sales segment of the car DVR market. Some of the key players are considering extension of their existing offerings with bespoke and scalable car VDR solutions to meet evolving car DVR requirements of Tier 1 suppliers, OEMs, and leading aftermarket product manufacturers.

Observing swelling demand for low-priced car DVR installations among consumers based in emerging economies, companies are investing in the development of affordable pricing strategy. Moreover, sustained traction for single-channel car DVR devices will continue to prompt manufacturers to continue technology innovations in single-channel car DVRs throughout the forecast period.

A newly published research study on car DVR market provides a comprehensive assessment of the global car DVR market within the five-year timeline, 2017-2022. The approximately US$ 1 Bn market for car DVR will possibly reach US$ 1.5 Bn towards the end of 2022, witnessing an impressive expansion at 7.5% CAGR over 2017-2022. The report offers insightful information on each aspect associated with the performance of car DVR market, at a regional as well as global level. With valuable strategic insights on key market dynamics, taxonomical analysis, examination of the most actionable market opportunities, and analysis of the most trendsetting and profitable technological innovations, the report aims to help businesses in the car DVR market arrive at a decisive strategic point.

Compact camera devices that are usually connected to the car dashboard or the windshield are referred to as car DVR (digital video recorder). Car DVRs are installed in interiors or exteriors of cars with an intent of recording videos that are later stored in a digital format. Prominently used for recording video evidences that may be of help in cases of accidents or road mishaps and in insurance demands, car DVRs play a vital role in investigations of road accidents and on-road disputes, and in crash analysis.

