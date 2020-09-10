SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2019-2026
The global SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Emerson Electric
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Alstom
Honeywell International
Yokogawa Electric
Omron Corporation
B-SCADA
Data Flow Systems
Enbase Solutions
General Electric
Iconics
Inductive Automation
Mitsubishi Electric
Cameron Solutions
Capula
Elynx Technologies
Endress+Hauser
Globalogix
Nepean Power
Tesco Control
Toshiba Corp
Deagital Sas
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SCADA Hardware
SCADA Software
SCADA Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil & Gas
Water & Wastewater
Transportation
Telecommunications
Pharmaceuticals
Food & Beverages
Manufacturing
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Each market player encompassed in the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
