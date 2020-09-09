Global Gas Detectors Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global "Global Gas Detectors Market" report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Gas Detectors in these regions. This report also studies the Global Gas Detectors market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Gas Detectors :

A gas detector is a device that detects the presence of gases in an area, often as part of a safety system. This type of equipment is used to detect a gas leak and interface with a control system so a process can be automatically shut down. Gas detectors measure and indicate the concentration of certain gases in an air via different technologies.

Global Gas Detectors Market Manufactures:

MSA

Honeywell Analytics

DrÃ¤ger

Industrial Scientific

New Cosmos Electric

Tyco International

Riken Keiki

Emerson

Oldham

UTC

3M

Hanwei

IGD

SENSIT Technologies

Shanghai AEGIS Global Gas Detectors Market Types:

Fixed Global Gas Detectors

Portable Global Gas Detectors Global Gas Detectors Market Applications:

Oil and Gas

Mining

Manufacturing Industry

Building Automation

In 2015, major demand is expected to account 32.61% from USA in the global gas leak detector market, driven by increasing demand for replacement and occupational safety regulations. Other major demand is expected from emerging markets of Europe and contributed total 28.38 percent. China is occupied 18.11% market in gas leak detector industry, and will increase stably.

As of 2015, the Industrial application segment of the gas leak detector is the largest segment of the global gas leak detector market. Increased activity in the oil and gas and petrochemical sectors, together with improved regulatory compliance, is boosting revenues in the otherwise mature and slow-growing global gas detection market. On the other hand, the market value accounted in the year 2015 by the building automation application segment is approximately 12.72% of the consumption volume.

There is an increase in awareness among the industry that even a long term exposure to low concentration of toxic gases can adversely affect workers health. Furthermore, increase in safety for medical and household sector can provide an opportunity for gas detector equipment market growth. A positive outlook on growth of high end manufacturing industries such as aerospace and automobiles and demand from emergency response systems are expected to further augment gas detector equipment market growth.

The worldwide market for Global Gas Detectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 3346.7 million US$ in 2024, from 2673.5 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.