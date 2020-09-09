The Daily Chronicle

Global Gas Detectors Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

By sambit.k 9th September 2020

Global Gas Detectors

Global “Global Gas Detectors Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Gas Detectors in these regions. This report also studies the Global Gas Detectors market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Gas Detectors :

A gas detector is a device that detects the presence of gases in an area, often as part of a safety system. This type of equipment is used to detect a gas leak and interface with a control system so a process can be automatically shut down. Gas detectors measure and indicate the concentration of certain gases in an air via different technologies.

Global Gas Detectors Market Manufactures:

  • MSA
  • Honeywell Analytics
  • DrÃ¤ger
  • Industrial Scientific
  • New Cosmos Electric
  • Tyco International
  • Riken Keiki
  • Emerson
  • Oldham
  • UTC
  • 3M
  • Hanwei
  • IGD
  • SENSIT Technologies
  • Shanghai AEGIS

    Global Gas Detectors Market Types:

  • Fixed Global Gas Detectors
  • Portable Global Gas Detectors

    Global Gas Detectors Market Applications:

  • Oil and Gas
  • Mining
  • Manufacturing Industry
  • Building Automation
  • Other Applications

    Scope of this Report:

  • In 2015, major demand is expected to account 32.61% from USA in the global gas leak detector market, driven by increasing demand for replacement and occupational safety regulations. Other major demand is expected from emerging markets of Europe and contributed total 28.38 percent. China is occupied 18.11% market in gas leak detector industry, and will increase stably.
  • As of 2015, the Industrial application segment of the gas leak detector is the largest segment of the global gas leak detector market. Increased activity in the oil and gas and petrochemical sectors, together with improved regulatory compliance, is boosting revenues in the otherwise mature and slow-growing global gas detection market. On the other hand, the market value accounted in the year 2015 by the building automation application segment is approximately 12.72% of the consumption volume.
  • There is an increase in awareness among the industry that even a long term exposure to low concentration of toxic gases can adversely affect workers health. Furthermore, increase in safety for medical and household sector can provide an opportunity for gas detector equipment market growth. A positive outlook on growth of high end manufacturing industries such as aerospace and automobiles and demand from emergency response systems are expected to further augment gas detector equipment market growth.
  • The worldwide market for Global Gas Detectors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 3346.7 million US$ in 2024, from 2673.5 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Gas Detectors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Gas Detectors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Gas Detectors , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Gas Detectors in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Gas Detectors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Gas Detectors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Gas Detectors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Gas Detectors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global Gas Detectors Market:

