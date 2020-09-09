Global Drum Pump Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Drum Pump Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Drum Pump market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Drum Pump :

Drum pump refers to pumps that are used to empty barrels, tanks, IBCs and drums. Many liquids used on manufacturing and processing plants are delivered in 100 or 200 litre barrels and are too heavy to tip to empty the liquids inside. Drum pumps consist of a vertical shaft inside a narrow tube which fits inside the drum opening. The pump motor is attached to the vertical shaft at the top of the tube outside and above the drum and the pumping element is located at the end of the shaft inside the drum. This configuration allows the drum to be emptied without tipping and so reduces the risk of spills and operator injury.

Although international economic situation is complicated, there will be many uncertainties in the next few years. Due to the government policy and the high production of drum pump in the international market, the current demand for drum pump product is relatively high in the mature market, such as North America and Europe.

According to research and analysis, the companies located at North America and Europe is major leader in the drum pump international market. The Chinaâ€™s company is immature technology; there is a large market space in the China market. But meanwhile, there is a big gap between abroad brand and domestic brand on the price.