Vascular Graft Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Vascular Graft Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vascular Graft market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Vascular Graft:

Vascular grafts are used to replace, bypass or maintain function of damaged, occluded or diseased blood vessels in small, medium and large diameter.

Getinge Group

Bard

Terumo

W. L. Gore

JUNKEN MEDICAL

B.Braun

LeMaitre

Shanghai Suokang

Shanghai Chest Medical Vascular Graft Market Types:

ePTFE Vascular Graft

Polyester Vascular Graft

PTFE Vascular Graft

Others Vascular Graft Market Applications:

Cardiovascular diseases

Aneurysm

Vascular occlusion

Scope of this Report:

Key factors attributing to its rapid growth include rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, coronary artery disease, and cardiac aneurysms. Meanwhile, aneurysum, vascular occlusion and some other diseases are all drive the demand of vascular graft. However, the technology of some special material vascular graft is not mature.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the vascular graft industry on a higher level than other countries, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.

The worldwide market for Vascular Graft is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 1070 million USD in 2024, from 830 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.