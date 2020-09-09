Global Active Dry Yeast Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Active Dry Yeast Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Active Dry Yeast market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Active Dry Yeast :

Active dry yeast is a yeast product which is dehydrated and dried by squeezing from the fresh yeast. The dry yeast products are mainly used in baker, brewer, wine, feed, pharmaceuticals industry etc.

Lessaffre Group

AB Mauri

Lallemand

Leiber

Pakmaya

Alltech

DCL Yeast

DSM

Algist Bruggeman

Kerry Group

Kothari Yeast

Giustos

Hodgson Mill

Angel Yeast

Atech Biotechnology

Jiuding Yeast

Forise Yeast

Xinghe Yeast

Sunkeen Global Active Dry Yeast Market Types:

Food grade

Feed grade

Others Global Active Dry Yeast Market Applications:

Bakery fermentation

Feed fermentation

Wine fermentation

Others fermentation application

The global production of active dry yeast increases from 589.7 MT in 2010 to 862.5 MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 9.27%. EU and China are the major manufacturing market in the world. Lessaffre Group is the world leader, which holds the 21.22% production market share in 2014. AB Mauri is the second biggest manufacturer with production share of 16.63% in 2014 and Angel Yeast is the China leader with production share of 10.81% in 2014. The big companies like Lessaffre Group and AB Mauri set many overseas bases, while Angel Yeast has built a production in Egypt.

The US total production of active dry yeast increases from 64.4 MT in 2010 to 100.5 MT in 2014, with an average growth rate of more than 10.96%. Midwest holds 45.67% production share of US total production in 2014 while South of US holds 26.47%.

Lessaffre Group (USA) and AB Mauri (USA) are the main manufacturers in the US.