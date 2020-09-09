D-Xylose Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “D-Xylose Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall D-Xylose market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

D-xylose (wood sugar – 5 carbon monosaccharide) is a white powder with a sweet taste. It is obtained from plants rich in hemicelluloses, such as sawdust, rice straw and corn cobs. It can be dissolved in hot ethanol and pyridine easily. Its sweetness is 40% of sucrose. The empirical formula is C5H10O5 and the molecular weight is 150.13.

Refine Grade D-Xylose

Raw Material Grade D-Xylose D-Xylose Market Applications:

Xylitol Industry

Glycoside Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Flavor and Fragrance Industry

Pet Food Industry

D-xylose can be classified into two types: raw material grade D-xylose and refine grade D-xylose. Raw material grade D-xylose is widely used in xylitol industry and glycoside industry. Refine grade D-xylose is widely used in food and beverage industry, flavor and fragrance industry, pet food industry and other industries. With the development of economy, these industries will need more D-xylose. So, D-xylose has a huge market potential in the future.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.The worldwide market for D-Xylose is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 270 million USD in 2024, from 250 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.