D-Xylose Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

By sambit.k 9th September 2020

D-Xylose

This report focuses on “D-Xylose Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall D-Xylose market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About D-Xylose:

  • D-xylose (wood sugar â€“ 5 carbon monosaccharide) is a white powder with a sweet taste. It is obtained from plants rich in hemicelluloses, such as sawdust, rice straw and corn cobs. It can be dissolved in hot ethanol and pyridine easily. Its sweetness is 40% of sucrose. The empirical formula is C5H10O5 and the molecular weight is 150.13.

    D-Xylose Market Manufactures:

  • Danisco(DuPont)
  • Shandong Futaste
  • Zhejiang Huakang
  • Shengquan Healtang
  • Shandong Longlive
  • Xieli Biotechnology
  • Hongtai Chemical

    D-Xylose Market Types:

  • Refine Grade D-Xylose
  • Raw Material Grade D-Xylose

    D-Xylose Market Applications:

  • Xylitol Industry
  • Glycoside Industry
  • Food and Beverage Industry
  • Flavor and Fragrance Industry
  • Pet Food Industry
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • D-xylose can be classified into two types: raw material grade D-xylose and refine grade D-xylose. Raw material grade D-xylose is widely used in xylitol industry and glycoside industry. Refine grade D-xylose is widely used in food and beverage industry, flavor and fragrance industry, pet food industry and other industries. With the development of economy, these industries will need more D-xylose. So, D-xylose has a huge market potential in the future.
  • We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.The worldwide market for D-Xylose is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 270 million USD in 2024, from 250 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the D-Xylose in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the D-Xylose Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global D-Xylose market?
    • How will the global D-Xylose market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global D-Xylose market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global D-Xylose market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest D-Xylose market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe D-Xylose product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of D-Xylose, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of D-Xylose in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the D-Xylose competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the D-Xylose breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of D-Xylose Market:

