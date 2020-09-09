Global Surgical Stapling Devices Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

The global average price of Global Surgical Stapling Devices is in the decreasing trend, from 112.8 USD/Unit in 2011 to 110.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Global Surgical Stapling Devices includes General Surgical Staplers and Minimally Invasive Surgical Staplers. The proportion of General Surgical Staplers in 2015 is about 74.4%, and the proportion of Minimally Invasive Surgical Staplers in 2015 is about 25.6%.

Global Surgical Stapling Devices is widely used in gastrointestinal surgery, gynecologic surgery, thoracic surgery and others. The most proportion of Global Surgical Stapling Devices is used in gastrointestinal surgery, and the market share in 2015 is about 37%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Global Surgical Stapling Devices , with a production market share nearly 53.8% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Global Surgical Stapling Devices , enjoying production market share about 35.4% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39.1% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.4%.

Market competition is intense between the giant. J&J (Ethicon), Medtronic, etc. Are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

With the developing of medical technology level, more people will use minimally invasive surgery and will use more Global Surgical Stapling Devices in the surgery. So in the future, the demand of Global Surgical Stapling Devices will be larger.

The worldwide market for Global Surgical Stapling Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 4040 million USD in 2024, from 2520 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.