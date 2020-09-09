The Daily Chronicle

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

9th September 2020

Global Surgical Stapling Devices

Global “Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Surgical Stapling Devices in these regions. This report also studies the Global Surgical Stapling Devices market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Surgical Stapling Devices :

  • Surgical Stapling Device is medical device which is used to place surgical staples. Surgical staples are specialized staples used in surgery in place of sutures to close skin wounds, connect or remove parts of the bowels or lungs.

    Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Manufactures:

  • J&J (Ethicon)
  • Medtronic
  • B.Braun
  • BD
  • Conmed
  • Grena
  • Frankenman
  • Purple surgical
  • Kangdi
  • Reach
  • Dextera Surgical
  • Medizintechnik

    Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Types:

  • Straight Global Surgical Stapling Devices
  • Curved Global Surgical Stapling Devices
  • Circular Global Surgical Stapling Devices
  • Others

    Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Applications:

  • Gastrointestinal Surgery
  • Gynecologic Surgery
  • Thoracic Surgery
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global average price of Global Surgical Stapling Devices is in the decreasing trend, from 112.8 USD/Unit in 2011 to 110.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Global Surgical Stapling Devices includes General Surgical Staplers and Minimally Invasive Surgical Staplers. The proportion of General Surgical Staplers in 2015 is about 74.4%, and the proportion of Minimally Invasive Surgical Staplers in 2015 is about 25.6%.
  • Global Surgical Stapling Devices is widely used in gastrointestinal surgery, gynecologic surgery, thoracic surgery and others. The most proportion of Global Surgical Stapling Devices is used in gastrointestinal surgery, and the market share in 2015 is about 37%.
  • North America region is the largest supplier of Global Surgical Stapling Devices , with a production market share nearly 53.8% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Global Surgical Stapling Devices , enjoying production market share about 35.4% in 2015.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 39.1% in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.4%.
  • Market competition is intense between the giant. J&J (Ethicon), Medtronic, etc. Are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • With the developing of medical technology level, more people will use minimally invasive surgery and will use more Global Surgical Stapling Devices in the surgery. So in the future, the demand of Global Surgical Stapling Devices will be larger.
  • The worldwide market for Global Surgical Stapling Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.2% over the next five years, will reach 4040 million USD in 2024, from 2520 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Surgical Stapling Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Surgical Stapling Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Surgical Stapling Devices , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Surgical Stapling Devices in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Surgical Stapling Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Surgical Stapling Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Surgical Stapling Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Surgical Stapling Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market:

