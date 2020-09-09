The Daily Chronicle

Automobile Cylinder Sleeve Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024

9th September 2020

Automobile Cylinder Sleeve

Global “Automobile Cylinder Sleeve Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Automobile Cylinder Sleeve in these regions. This report also studies the global Automobile Cylinder Sleeve market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Automobile Cylinder Sleeve:

  • Automobile Cylinder Sleeve is the abbreviation of engine cylinder liner; it is setting in the cylinder of the cylinder. The piston, cylinder head and the cylinder liner constitute the engineâ€™s combustor. The Automobile Cylinder Sleeve includes the dry and wet cylinder liner, the material are usually steel or aluminum alloys.
  • Usually, the automotive have three, four, six, eight, ten or twelve cylinders. The commercial vehicles have more cylinders than the passenger vehicles.

    Automobile Cylinder Sleeve Market Manufactures:

  • MAHLE
  • Federal-Mogul
  • ZYNP
  • TPR
  • Cooper Corporation
  • IPL
  • Bergmann Automotive
  • PowerBore
  • Wutingqiao Cylinder Liner
  • NPR Group
  • Melling
  • Kaishan
  • CHENGDU GALAXY
  • ZHAOQING POWER
  • Esteem Auto
  • Slinger Manufacturing

    Automobile Cylinder Sleeve Market Types:

  • Cast Iron
  • Alloy
  • Other

    Automobile Cylinder Sleeve Market Applications:

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial Vehicle

    Scope of this Report:

  • The classification of Automotive Cylinder Sleeve includes Cast Iron, Alloy and Other. The proportion of Cast Iron in 2017 is about 75%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2018.
  • Automotive Cylinder Sleeve is widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The former account for market share more than 80%, while the latter account for the rest. For frequently replaced parts and components, the price in Aftermarket generally lower.
  • The worldwide market for Automobile Cylinder Sleeve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 2420 million USD in 2024, from 2020 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Automobile Cylinder Sleeve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Automobile Cylinder Sleeve product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automobile Cylinder Sleeve, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automobile Cylinder Sleeve in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Automobile Cylinder Sleeve competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Automobile Cylinder Sleeve breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Automobile Cylinder Sleeve market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automobile Cylinder Sleeve sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

