Dried Yeast Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Dried Yeast Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dried Yeast market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Dried Yeast:

Dry yeast is a yeast product which is dehydrated and dried by squeezing from the fresh yeast. Dry yeast includes the active dry yeast and inactive dry yeast and the instant dry yeast. The dry yeast products are mainly used in baker, brewer, wine, feed, pharmaceuticals industry etc.

Lessaffre Group

AB Mauri

Lallemand

Leiber

Pakmaya

Alltech

DCL Yeast

National Enzyme

Algist Bruggeman

Kerry Group

Kothari Fermentation and Biochem

Angel Yeast

Guangxi Forise Yeast

Guangdong Atech Biotechnology

Heilongjiang Jiuding Yeast

Dalian Xinghe Yeast

Shandong Bio Sunkeen Dried Yeast Market Types:

Active Dry Yeast

Inactive Dry Yeast Dried Yeast Market Applications:

Bakery

Food

Feed

Other

Globally, Europe is the largest producer and consumer, it occupies for more than 36 % of production share in 2014; UK Germany and France are the most important three countries in Europe. Asia is the second largest producer; China plays a more and more important role in Asia; In addition, Brazil, South Africa and Australia are also the important producer in the world.

The industry is full of surprises; the multinational corporations build up their strengths usually through merger and acquisition, e.g. Lessaffre Group acquired a Russian company in 2012 and a Turkey Turkish in 2015.

The worldwide market for Dried Yeast is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 4950 million USD in 2024, from 3190 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.