Global Bicycle Helmet Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Bicycle Helmet Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Bicycle Helmet market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Bicycle Helmet :

Global Bicycle Helmet s are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Global Bicycle Helmet s can help absorb impacts and save their life.

SenHai Sports Goods Global Bicycle Helmet Market Types:

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Sport Helmets Global Bicycle Helmet Market Applications:

Commuter & Recreation

Commuter & Recreation

Sport Games

Global Bicycle Helmet is widely used in Commuter & Recreation and Sport Games. The most proportion of Global Bicycle Helmet is Commuter & Recreation, and proportion in 2017 is about 71.22%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 34.63% in 2017. Following Europe, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32.26%.

The worldwide market for Global Bicycle Helmet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 1020 million USD in 2024, from 780 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.