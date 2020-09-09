Monoclonal Antibodies Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

About Monoclonal Antibodies:

Monoclonal antibody therapeutics is a type of immunotherapy in which monoclonal antibodies are used so that they can bind monospecifically to specific cells and proteins. Monoclonal Antibodies Market Manufactures:

AbbVie

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen

Merck

BMS

Eli Lilly

Formation Biologics

Genmab

GlaxoSmithKline

Human Genome Sciences

mmunogen

MedImmune

Novartis

Pfizer

Seattle Genetics

Stemcentrx

Synthon Biopharmaceuticals

Takeda

Teva Monoclonal Antibodies Market Types:

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Infection

Hematological Diseases

Others Monoclonal Antibodies Market Applications:

Oncology

Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

Respiratory diseases

Ophthalmology Scope of this Report:

This report focuses on the Monoclonal Antibodies in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This treatment stimulates the immune system of patients to attack the foreign cells which cause the disease. Monoclonal antibodies are produced by using hybridoma technology. In hybridoma technology, the antibodies are obtained by fusion of human spleen cells and human myeloma. The characteristics of monoclonal antibodies which affect their efficacy are antigen specificity, overall structure and the affinity of the antibody for the target antigen or cells.