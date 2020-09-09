Solder Preform Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Solder Preform Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solder Preform market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Solder Preform:

Solder Preform is pre-forms of solid solder alloys with potential to change the future. Combination of machining technologies such as rolling and pressing are used to process the solder alloy into various shapes like squares, rectangles, washers and discs. Typical sizes range from .010″ (.254mm) up to 2″ (50.8mm). Smaller and larger sizes, as well as custom shapes, are also available. Solder Preform Market Manufactures:

Ametek

Alpha

Kester

Indium Corporation

Pfarr

Nihon Handa

SMIC

Harris Products

AIM

Nihon Superior

Fromosol

Guangzhou Xianyi

Shanghai Huaqing

Solderwell Advanced Materials

SIGMA Tin Alloy Solder Preform Market Types:

Lead Free

Leaded Solder Preform Market Applications:

Military & Aerospace

Medical

Semiconductor

Electronics

Scope of this Report:

Solder preform offers accurate solder deposition for various soldering processes. Solder preforms have various shape, such as squares, rectangles, washers, discs etc. According to its component, solder preforms can be divided into Au base, Ag based, In based, Sn-Pb as well as other types. When considering the lead content, lead-free has been the prominent trend.

The worldwide market for Solder Preform is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 550 million USD in 2024, from 380 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.