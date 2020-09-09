Global Detonator Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Global Detonator Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Detonator in these regions. This report also studies the Global Detonator market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Detonator :

A detonator, frequently a blasting cap, is a device used to trigger an explosive device.

Yunnan Civil Explosive

Orica

CNIGC

Dyno Nobel/IPL

MAXAM

Huhua

Nanling Civil Explosive

Poly Permanent Union Holding Group

Sichuan Yahua

Leiming Kehua

IDEAL

Gezhouba Explosive

Sasol

AEL

ENAEX

EPC Groupe

BME Mining

NOF Corporation

AUSTIN Global Detonator Market Types:

Industrial Electric Global Detonator s

Shock Tube Global Detonator s

Others Global Detonator Market Applications:

Coal Mines

Metal Mines

Non-metal Mines

Railway/Road

Hydraulic & Hydropower

Hydraulic & Hydropower

Others

Worldwide, 1892.6 million units detonator have been produced in the year 2016, while China attributes close to 59.24% of the world production, EMEA close to 22.05%, and Americas 9.36%. As for the consumption, countries which have large output of mines, such as China, USA, and Australia and so on, are the key consumers. China consumed 1103 million units detonator in 2016, contributing 58.28% sales share. Coal mines accounts for 24.68% of all detonator consumption, compared to 23.40% for metal mines and 15.70 % for non-metal mines.

Yunnan Civil Explosive is the largest manufacturer of detonator. The companyâ€™ production volume was 179.7 million units in 2016 with 9.49% share globally. Other players accounted for 7.66%, 6.28% and 4.84% including Orica, CNIGC and AEL.

The worldwide market for Global Detonator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.3% over the next five years, will reach 770 million USD in 2024, from 830 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.