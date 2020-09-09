Global Heart Defect Closure Devices Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Heart Defect Closure Devices Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Heart Defect Closure Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Heart Defect Closure Devices :

Heart defect closure devices are permanent implants designed to close defects between chambers of the heart or a patent ductus arteriosus. These are self-expandable, self-centering umbrella-like devices. The design and shape of the devices vary, as does their exact mode of deployment. They are implanted in the defect in a cardiac catheterization laboratory, through catheters inserted into either a vein or an artery (transcatheter or percutaneous approach). There are several types of defects, which include atrial septal defect (ASD), persistent patent ductus arteriosus (PDA), ventricular septal defect (VSD), patent foramen ovale (PFO), and left atrial appendage (LAA). Most of these defects are congenital, but can occur after a myocardial infarction or can be the result of a surgical repair of other congenital heart defects.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14427040

Global Heart Defect Closure Devices Market Manufactures:

Abbott

Boston Scientific

LifeTech

Lepu Medical

Occlutech

W. L. Gore and Associates

Starway

Coherex Medical

Cardia

MicroPort Global Heart Defect Closure Devices Market Types:

ASD Closure Devices

VSD Closure Devices

PDA Closure Devices

PFO Closure Devices

LAA Closure Devices Global Heart Defect Closure Devices Market Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14427040 Scope of this Report:

The classification of Global Heart Defect Closure Devices includes ASD Closure Devices, VSD Closure Devices, PDA Closure Devices, PFO Closure Devices and LAA Closure Devices. And the proportion of Amplatzer PFO Occluder in 2017 is about 33%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017. LAA Closure Devices with the growth rate about 18%, in 2017 the market share is nearly 22%.

Global Heart Defect Closure Devices is widely used in hospitals and clinics. The most proportion of Global Heart Defect Closure Devices is used in Hospital, and the proportion in 2017 is 61%. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 27%.

Market competition is not intense. Abbott, Boston Scientific, LifeTech, Lepu Medical, Occlutech, W. L. Gore & Associates and Starway are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers.

The worldwide market for Global Heart Defect Closure Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 1009.6 million US$ in 2024, from 667.9 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.