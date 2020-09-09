Global Automotive Sunroof Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Automotive Sunroof Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Automotive Sunroof market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Automotive Sunroof :

Automotive sunroof is a fixed or operable (venting or sliding) opening in an automobile roof which allows light and/or fresh air to enter the passenger compartment. Sunroof may be manually operated or motor driven, and are available in many shapes, sizes and styles. Global Automotive Sunroof Market Manufactures:

Webasto

Inalfa

Inteva

Yachiyo

Mobitech

Aisin Seiki

Wanchao

Wuxi Mingfang

Johnan Manufacturing

Motiontec

Shenghua Wave

Donghee

Jincheng

DeFuLai Global Automotive Sunroof Market Types:

Inbuilt Sunroof

Spoiler Sunroof

Pop-up Sunroof

Panoramic Sunroof

Other Type Global Automotive Sunroof Market Applications:

Sedan

SUV

Sedan

SUV

Other Vehicle Scope of this Report:

Due to the high production of global automotive market, and the increasing demand for comfort, the current demand for automotive sunroof product is relatively high worldwide. Meanwhile, the demand from China market was much higher due to the rapid development of Chinese automotive market.

The automotive sunroof market is mainly dominated by a few manufacturers globally, among them, Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva and Yachiyo are the big four players in the world, and these four companies occupied about 80% market share in 2016, and biggest player is Webasto from Germany, dominating over 40% market share.

In terms of vehicle type, the SUV has developed very fast during last few years, especially in China. The SUV occupied over 32% of global automotive sunroof consumption in 2016.

With the increasingly popularity of SUV worldwide, more and more panoramic sunroofs are installed in vehicles either in OEM market and aftermarket.

The worldwide market for Global Automotive Sunroof is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 9780 million USD in 2024, from 5910 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.