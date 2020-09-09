The Daily Chronicle

This report focuses on “Global Automotive Sunroof Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Automotive Sunroof market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Automotive Sunroof :

  • Automotive sunroof is a fixed or operable (venting or sliding) opening in an automobile roof which allows light and/or fresh air to enter the passenger compartment. Sunroof may be manually operated or motor driven, and are available in many shapes, sizes and styles.

    Global Automotive Sunroof Market Manufactures:

  • Webasto
  • Inalfa
  • Inteva
  • Yachiyo
  • Mobitech
  • Aisin Seiki
  • Wanchao
  • Wuxi Mingfang
  • Johnan Manufacturing
  • Motiontec
  • Shenghua Wave
  • Donghee
  • Jincheng
  • DeFuLai

    Global Automotive Sunroof Market Types:

  • Inbuilt Sunroof
  • Spoiler Sunroof
  • Pop-up Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Other Type

    Global Automotive Sunroof Market Applications:

  • Sedan
  • SUV
  • Other Vehicle

    Scope of this Report:

  • Due to the high production of global automotive market, and the increasing demand for comfort, the current demand for automotive sunroof product is relatively high worldwide. Meanwhile, the demand from China market was much higher due to the rapid development of Chinese automotive market.
  • The automotive sunroof market is mainly dominated by a few manufacturers globally, among them, Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva and Yachiyo are the big four players in the world, and these four companies occupied about 80% market share in 2016, and biggest player is Webasto from Germany, dominating over 40% market share.
  • In terms of vehicle type, the SUV has developed very fast during last few years, especially in China. The SUV occupied over 32% of global automotive sunroof consumption in 2016.
  • With the increasingly popularity of SUV worldwide, more and more panoramic sunroofs are installed in vehicles either in OEM market and aftermarket.
  • The worldwide market for Global Automotive Sunroof is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% over the next five years, will reach 9780 million USD in 2024, from 5910 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Automotive Sunroof in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Automotive Sunroof Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Automotive Sunroof market?
    • How will the Global Automotive Sunroof market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Automotive Sunroof market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Automotive Sunroof market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Automotive Sunroof market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Automotive Sunroof product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Automotive Sunroof , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Automotive Sunroof in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Automotive Sunroof competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Automotive Sunroof breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Automotive Sunroof Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Automotive Sunroof Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Automotive Sunroof Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Automotive Sunroof Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Automotive Sunroof Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Automotive Sunroof Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Automotive Sunroof Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

