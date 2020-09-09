Wood Coating Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Wood Coating Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wood Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Wood Coating:

About Wood Coating:

Wood Coating is coating for wood products, widely used in furniture, doors, windows, floors, wainscoting, wooden musical instruments, sporting goods, stationery, toys, and etc. Wood Coating Market Manufactures:

Akzo Nobel(NL)

PPG Industrial Coatings(US)

Nippon Paint(JP)

Valspar Corporation(US)

Sherwin Williams(US)

San Marco Group(IT)

RPM Inc(US)

Brillux(DE)

Tikkurila(FI)

Henkel(DE)

Diamond Vogel Paint(US)

Kansai Paint(JP)

Basf(US)

Craig & Rose(UK)

Dupont(US)

Meffert AG(DE)

Taihog Group(TW)

Sacal(UK)

Hempel(DK)

Carpoly Chemical(CN)

Yip’s Chemical(CN)

Zhanchen Coating(CN)

China paints(CN)

Guangdong Junedos Building Materials(CN)

SanKeShu(CN)

JunZiLan coating group(CN)

Guangdong Badese(CN)

Hebei Chenyang Industry & Trade Group(CN)

Sanxia Painting(CN)

Guangdong Huilong(CN) Wood Coating Market Types:

Curing Type

Solvent Type Wood Coating Market Applications:

Wooden Furniture

Indoor Decoration

Wood Floor

Wooden Toys

Wooden Outdoor

Others Scope of this Report:

The Wood Coating industry has developed maturely all over the world, with full competition and challenges. The industry concentration is low for the key manufacturers producing wood coating products throughout the world. The key manufacturers are growing stronger through merger and acquisition. The key manufacturers are mainly in China, Europe, USA, and Japan etc. e.g. Akzo Nobel, PPG Industrial Coatings, Nippon Paint, Valspar Corporation, Sherwin Williams, San Marco Group, RPM Inc, Brillux, Tikkurila, Henkel etc.

At present, China has the largest production share in the world with 28.79%; USA is the second, with 22.48%, and then Europe, 19.64%.

The wood price is easily affected by the raw materials and the downstream demand. The raw materials are affected by the global oil price, so the future is full of uncertainty.

The worldwide market for Wood Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 11700 million USD in 2024, from 8740 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.