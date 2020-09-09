The Daily Chronicle

This report focuses on “Wood Coating Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wood Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Wood Coating:

  • Wood Coating is coating for wood products, widely used in furniture, doors, windows, floors, wainscoting, wooden musical instruments, sporting goods, stationery, toys, and etc.

    Wood Coating Market Manufactures:

  • Akzo Nobel(NL)
  • PPG Industrial Coatings(US)
  • Nippon Paint(JP)
  • Valspar Corporation(US)
  • Sherwin Williams(US)
  • San Marco Group(IT)
  • RPM Inc(US)
  • Brillux(DE)
  • Tikkurila(FI)
  • Henkel(DE)
  • Diamond Vogel Paint(US)
  • Kansai Paint(JP)
  • Basf(US)
  • Craig & Rose(UK)
  • Dupont(US)
  • Meffert AG(DE)
  • Taihog Group(TW)
  • Sacal(UK)
  • Hempel(DK)
  • Carpoly Chemical(CN)
  • Yip’s Chemical(CN)
  • Zhanchen Coating(CN)
  • China paints(CN)
  • Guangdong Junedos Building Materials(CN)
  • SanKeShu(CN)
  • JunZiLan coating group(CN)
  • Guangdong Badese(CN)
  • Hebei Chenyang Industry & Trade Group(CN)
  • Sanxia Painting(CN)
  • Guangdong Huilong(CN)

    Wood Coating Market Types:

  • Curing Type
  • Solvent Type

    Wood Coating Market Applications:

  • Wooden Furniture
  • Indoor Decoration
  • Wood Floor
  • Wooden Toys
  • Wooden Outdoor
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The Wood Coating industry has developed maturely all over the world, with full competition and challenges. The industry concentration is low for the key manufacturers producing wood coating products throughout the world. The key manufacturers are growing stronger through merger and acquisition. The key manufacturers are mainly in China, Europe, USA, and Japan etc. e.g. Akzo Nobel, PPG Industrial Coatings, Nippon Paint, Valspar Corporation, Sherwin Williams, San Marco Group, RPM Inc, Brillux, Tikkurila, Henkel etc.
  • At present, China has the largest production share in the world with 28.79%; USA is the second, with 22.48%, and then Europe, 19.64%.
  • The wood price is easily affected by the raw materials and the downstream demand. The raw materials are affected by the global oil price, so the future is full of uncertainty.
  • The worldwide market for Wood Coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 11700 million USD in 2024, from 8740 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Wood Coating in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Wood Coating Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Wood Coating market?
    • How will the global Wood Coating market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Wood Coating market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Wood Coating market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Wood Coating market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Wood Coating product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wood Coating, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wood Coating in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Wood Coating competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Wood Coating breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

