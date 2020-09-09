The Daily Chronicle

Global Prostate Cancer Devices Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global Prostate Cancer Devices Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

By sambit.k 9th September 2020

Global “Prostate Cancer Devices Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Prostate Cancer Devices in these regions. This report also studies the global Prostate Cancer Devices market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Prostate Cancer Devices:

  • In this report, the research team studied the high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), cryotherapy, brachytherapy, and external beam radiation.
  • HIFU is a treatment that using high frequency ultrasound waves concentrated on body tissues, those tissues heat up and die.
  • Cryotherapy is a way of killing cancer cells by freezing them, as a treatment for people with early stage prostate cancers that have not spread beyond the prostate gland.
  • Brachytherapy (internal radiotherapy) is radiotherapy given from inside the prostate gland. There are two approaches, permanent (low dose rate, or LDR) brachytherapy and Temporary (high dose rate, or HDR) brachytherapy.
  • External beam radiation therapy (EBRT): In EBRT, beams of radiation are focused on the prostate gland from a machine outside the body. This type of radiation can be used to try to cure earlier stage cancers, or to help relieve symptoms such as bone pain if the cancer has spread to a specific area of bone.

    Prostate Cancer Devices Market Manufactures:

  • Elekta
  • Varian Medical Systems
  • Bard Medical
  • Eckert & Ziegler
  • Healthtronics
  • Galil Medical
  • AccuTarget
  • SonaCare Medical
  • EDAP TMS
  • Accuray
  • Nuesoft
  • Intuitive Surgical

    Prostate Cancer Devices Market Types:

  • High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Devices
  • Cryotherapy Devices
  • Brachytherapy Devices
  • External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT)
  • Surgery

    Prostate Cancer Devices Market Applications:

  • Cryotherapy
  • External Beam Radiation Therapyx
  • Cryotherapy
  • Brachytherapy
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Prostate Cancer Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Prostate cancer incidence in America and Europe are higher other areas. Hence the development of Prostate Cancer Devices is faster than other areas. The key manufacturers focus on America and Europe, including Bard, Healthtronics, Elekta, Varian Medical Systems, Galil Medical, SonaCare Medical, Eckert & Ziegler, AccuTarget and EDAP TMS, Intuitive Surgical, Accuray and Nuesoft
  • America and Europe are the major sales markets, with global market share of 52.90% and 26.90% in 2014. China is a potential market, with increase of Prostate Cancer incidence, the demand of Prostate Cancer Devices is gradually increased year by year. Nevertheless, the exorbitant price is the significant factor which limit the its popularization

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Prostate Cancer Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Prostate Cancer Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Prostate Cancer Devices in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Prostate Cancer Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Prostate Cancer Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Prostate Cancer Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Prostate Cancer Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Prostate Cancer Devices Market:

