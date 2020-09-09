Global Prostate Cancer Devices Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Global “Prostate Cancer Devices Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Prostate Cancer Devices in these regions. This report also studies the global Prostate Cancer Devices market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Prostate Cancer Devices:

In this report, the research team studied the high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), cryotherapy, brachytherapy, and external beam radiation.

HIFU is a treatment that using high frequency ultrasound waves concentrated on body tissues, those tissues heat up and die.

Cryotherapy is a way of killing cancer cells by freezing them, as a treatment for people with early stage prostate cancers that have not spread beyond the prostate gland.

Brachytherapy (internal radiotherapy) is radiotherapy given from inside the prostate gland. There are two approaches, permanent (low dose rate, or LDR) brachytherapy and Temporary (high dose rate, or HDR) brachytherapy.

External beam radiation therapy (EBRT): In EBRT, beams of radiation are focused on the prostate gland from a machine outside the body. This type of radiation can be used to try to cure earlier stage cancers, or to help relieve symptoms such as bone pain if the cancer has spread to a specific area of bone.

Elekta

Varian Medical Systems

Bard Medical

Eckert & Ziegler

Healthtronics

Galil Medical

AccuTarget

SonaCare Medical

EDAP TMS

Accuray

Nuesoft

Intuitive Surgical Prostate Cancer Devices Market Types:

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

Brachytherapy Devices

External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT)

Surgery Prostate Cancer Devices Market Applications:

Cryotherapy

External Beam Radiation Therapyx

Brachytherapy

This report focuses on the Prostate Cancer Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Prostate cancer incidence in America and Europe are higher other areas. Hence the development of Prostate Cancer Devices is faster than other areas. The key manufacturers focus on America and Europe, including Bard, Healthtronics, Elekta, Varian Medical Systems, Galil Medical, SonaCare Medical, Eckert & Ziegler, AccuTarget and EDAP TMS, Intuitive Surgical, Accuray and Nuesoft

America and Europe are the major sales markets, with global market share of 52.90% and 26.90% in 2014. China is a potential market, with increase of Prostate Cancer incidence, the demand of Prostate Cancer Devices is gradually increased year by year. Nevertheless, the exorbitant price is the significant factor which limit the its popularization