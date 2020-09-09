Water Treatment Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

Global “Water Treatment Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Water Treatment in these regions. This report also studies the global Water Treatment market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Water Treatment:

Water & wastewater treatment processes such as softening, deodorization and purification make the water more useful and potable.

AkzoNobel

GE Water & Process Technologies

Solenis

BASF

The Dow Chemical

Ecolab

Kemira Chemicals

Lonza

Buckman Laboratories International

BAW Water Additives U.K. Water Treatment Market Types:

Physical

Chemical

Membrane

Others Water Treatment Market Applications:

Municipal

Power Generation

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

This report focuses on the Water Treatment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Asia PacificÂ was the largest market accounting for 43.9% of the revenue share in 2017. It is anticipated to gain momentum over the forecast period on account of the growing demand for filtered water for various applications.