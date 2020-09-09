Cancer Treatment Drugs Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Cancer Treatment Drugs Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cancer Treatment Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Cancer Treatment Drugs:

Cancer Treatment Drugs are used to treat malignancies, or cancerous growths. Depending on the technology it cans classification into Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy (Biologic Therapy), Hormonal Therapy and Others.

Roche

Novartis

Celgene

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Takeda

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Astellas

Merck & Co.

Sanofi

Bayer

Biogen Idec

Eisai

Teva

Otsuka

Merck KGaA

Ipsen

AbbVie

Gilead Sciences Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Types:

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

Hormonal Therapy (Biologic Therapy)

Others Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Applications:

Blood Cancer

Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Respiratory/Lung Cancer

Scope of this Report:

The classification of cancer treatment drugs includes chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy and others, and the revenue proportion of chemotherapy in 2016 is about 51%.

Cancer treatment drugs are widely used for blood cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, respiratory/lung cancer and other cancers. Amongst these different cancer types, blood cancer was the largest revenue generating segment in 2016, and the revenue market share is about 22%. The growth of blood cancer segment is majorly due to the high cost of the drugs used to treat blood cancer.

Europe region is the largest supplier of cancer treatment drugs, with a revenue market share nearly 47% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of cancer treatment drugs, enjoying revenue market share nearly 34% in 2016. Japan region is also holding the monopoly position around the world.

North America is the largest consumption place, with the consumption market share nearly 43% in 2016, and North America market size reached 46 billion USD. China, India and Southeast Asia are the emerging markets, and enjoy higher grow rate.