LNG as a Bunker Fuel Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

By sambit.k 9th September 2020

LNG as a Bunker Fuel

Global “LNG as a Bunker Fuel Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of LNG as a Bunker Fuel in these regions. This report also studies the global LNG as a Bunker Fuel market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About LNG as a Bunker Fuel:

  • Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH4) that has been converted to liquid form for ease of storage or transport.

    LNG as a Bunker Fuel Market Manufactures:

  • Chantier Davie
  • General Dynamics NASSCO
  • VT Halter Marine
  • Gulf Coast Shipyard Group
  • Aker Philadelphia Shipyard
  • Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering
  • Fassmer Werft
  • Meyer Werft
  • Flensburger-Schiffbau-Gesellschaft
  • Meyer Turku
  • Arctech Helsinki
  • Fincantieri
  • Kleven Verft
  • STX France
  • Damen Shipyards Group
  • Hoogezand Nieuwbouw
  • Ferus Smit
  • GdanskRemontowa
  • Sanmar
  • Hyundai Heavy Industries
  • Jiangsu Dajin Heavy Industry
  • Wuhu Hongri Shipping company
  • Jiangsu Zhengjiang Shipyard
  • CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding
  • Chongqing Jiangjin Feida
  • Jiangsu Qinfeng Chuanwu
  • Tsuji Heavy Industries
  • Jiangsu Jinyang Shipbuilding
  • Taizhou Jiangbei Zaochuanchang

    LNG as a Bunker Fuel Market Types:

  • Truck to Ship (TTS)
  • Port to Ship (PTS)
  • Ship to Ship (STS)

    LNG as a Bunker Fuel Market Applications:

  • Roll-on/ro-ro ship
  • Tugboat
  • Coastal tanker/bulk carrier
  • Containership
  • Platform Supply Vessel
  • Smaller passenger ship
  • Big fishing vessel

    Scope of this Report:

  • First, the LNG as a bunker fuel industry is concentrated around the ECA territories in the world, both on supply and consumption market, especially Northern Europe (Norway). These years, the North America and East Asia have generally shown attention to the potential for LNG as a bunker fuel, especially in South Korea Japan and China.Second, in the world wide, the LNG powered ships usually sail on the sea, but for China, it is mostly distributed on the river. China government puts a lot of effort on LNG as a bunker fuel project since 2010, and now comes out a few good results, but due to the higher conversion and new construction fees, belonging with the fledgling bunker fuel network system, now the LNG as a bunker fuel industry is still holding on for the large range development.Third, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth, also there are many companies adding investment on LNG bunker and LNG powered ship industry. All of them indicates and promotes the healthy develop trend of LNG as a bunker fuel industry.Fourth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâ€™s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ€™ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in the likely ECA territories, the need of LNG as a bunker fuel will increase.Fifth, we tend to believe this industry now is still on a rapid develop period, and the consumption increasing degree will show a fast grow curve. On product prices, the slight fluctuation trend in recent years will maintain in the future. With the technology of LNG ship motor development, the demand market of LNG as a bunker fuel will be brighter.
  • This report focuses on the LNG as a Bunker Fuel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe LNG as a Bunker Fuel product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LNG as a Bunker Fuel, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LNG as a Bunker Fuel in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the LNG as a Bunker Fuel competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the LNG as a Bunker Fuel breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, LNG as a Bunker Fuel market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LNG as a Bunker Fuel sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of LNG as a Bunker Fuel Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 LNG as a Bunker Fuel Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 LNG as a Bunker Fuel Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture LNG as a Bunker Fuel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global LNG as a Bunker Fuel Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global LNG as a Bunker Fuel Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global LNG as a Bunker Fuel Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 LNG as a Bunker Fuel Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 LNG as a Bunker Fuel Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

