Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

9th September 2020

Coal Bed Methane (CBM)

This report focuses on “Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Coal Bed Methane (CBM):

  • CBM refers to methane that is found in coal seams. It is formed during the process of coalification, the transformation of plant material into coal. CBM is also known as virgin coal seam methane or coal seam gas. It is widely considered an “unconventional” source of natural gas. In the United States, CBM is a valuable resource that accounts for about 5 percent of total U.S. natural gas production annually.

    Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market Manufactures:

  • ExxonÂ Mobil(XTOÂ Energy)
  • BP
  • ConocoPhillips
  • AustraliaÂ PacificÂ LNG
  • Santos
  • Anglo Coal
  • Arrow Energy
  • Ember Resources
  • Encana
  • AAG Energy
  • G3 Exploration
  • CarbonÂ CreekÂ Energy
  • CONSOLÂ Energy
  • Pioneer Natural Resources
  • GEECL
  • Gazprom
  • ShellÂ (QGC)
  • ConstellationÂ EnergyÂ Partners

    Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market Types:

  • CBM Wells
  • Coal Mines

    Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market Applications:

  • Power Generation
  • Industrial Fuel
  • Cooking Fuel
  • Vehicle Fuel
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • CBM is natural gas. CBM is primarily methane â€“ a colourless and odourless gas, found in coal deposits formed over millions of years from fallen trees and other plant matter. CBM also known as onshore â€˜unconventionalâ€™ gas has developed into a key fuel source, helping to lower the global carbon emissions.
  • CBM has various advantages, such as new and less pollution energy with high calorific value, substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions and so on. Many governments encouraged enterprises to produce the product. For example, in China, â€œNotice re Period of â€˜13th Five-Year-Planâ€™: Subsidies Granted to Development of Coalbed Methaneâ€#),issued by the Chinese Ministry of Finance on 14 February 2016, the subsidy from central government for coalbed methane (â€œCBMâ€) production under the â€œ13th Five-Year Planâ€ will be increased 50% from RMB0.2 per cubic meter to RMB0.3 per cubic meter so as to boost the development of CBM industry.
  • The worldwide market for Coal Bed Methane (CBM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 20400 million USD in 2024, from 14300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Coal Bed Methane (CBM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market?
    • How will the global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Coal Bed Methane (CBM) market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Coal Bed Methane (CBM) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Coal Bed Methane (CBM), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Coal Bed Methane (CBM) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Coal Bed Methane (CBM) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Coal Bed Methane (CBM) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

