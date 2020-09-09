Global Methyl Orthoformate Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Global Methyl Orthoformate Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Methyl Orthoformate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

This report studies the Global Methyl Orthoformate market, "Global Methyl Orthoformate " is same as "Trimethoxymethane" and CAS Number is 149-73-5, Trimethyl orthoformate is the simplest orthoester. It is a reagent used in organic synthesis for the introduction of a protecting group for aldehydes. The product of reaction of an aldehyde with trimethyl orthoformate is an acetal. In general cases, these acetals can be deprotected back to the aldehyde by using hydrochloric acid. The industrial synthesis of this chemical is from hydrogen cyanide and methanol.

Nippon (MSSA)

Shandong Sinobioway

Chongqing Ziguang

Fushun Shunte

Zichuan Xinhua Chemical

Lanfeng Chemical

Hebei Chengxin Global Methyl Orthoformate Market Types:

Hydrocyanic Acid Method

Sodium Metal Method Global Methyl Orthoformate Market Applications:

Pesticides

Pharmaceuticals

Other

The Global Methyl Orthoformate industry concentration is very high; there are several manufacturers in the world, and located in France and China. This report not included the product that the produced for own use.

Shandong Sinobioway is the No.1 players, it takes about 1/3 of the global market production, but its key raw material, hydrocyanic acid, is coming from the Qilu Petrochemical Company, thus it is condition by the raw material very strongly.

In the applications like pharmaceutical industry, the applications made by the hydrocyanic acid method all can be replaced by the product of metal sodium method. This make the metal sodium method product more used in pharmaceutical industry, and the hydrocyanic acid method product are used in pesticides more.

The worldwide market for Global Methyl Orthoformate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 210 million USD in 2024, from 160 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.