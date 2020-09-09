The Daily Chronicle

News

By sambit.k 9th September 2020

This report focuses on “Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions :

  • Track and trace solutions are not just economic measures for supply-chain efficiency. Experts estimate that 5% of all drugs sold worldwide are counterfeits â€“ in some countries, figures even reach a shocking 50 %. Billions of products are â€œlost in the supply chainâ€ every year. Counterfeit drugs and product diversion risk lives, undermine revenues, and threaten company reputations. The pharmaceutical industry needs to ensure supply-chain security and gain the ability to authenticate the ePedigree, or life history, of a product.Track and trace solutions are an essential part of this strategy. Track and trace solutions identify the origins of a pharmaceutical industry product and verify its authenticity. Moreover, track and trace solutions also help combat product diversion, whereby legitimate products are diverted from one market to another, with implications for licensing obligations and distribution agreements as well as for revenues.

    Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market Manufactures:

  • Optel Vision
  • Siemens
  • IBM
  • Axway
  • Mettler-Toledo
  • Systech
  • SAP
  • Seidenader Maschinenbau
  • Antares Vision
  • Sea Vision
  • TraceLink
  • Adents International
  • Xyntek
  • Holoflex
  • ACG Worldwide

    Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market Types:

  • Barcodes
  • RFID

    Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market Applications:

  • Bio Pharma
  • Chemical Pharma
  • Specially Pharma

    Scope of this Report:

  • In the last several years, global market of Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 17%. In 2017, global revenue of Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions is about 840 million USD.
  • The classification of Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions includes Barcodes and RFID. The proportion of Barcodes in 2016 is about 72.4%, and the proportion of RFID in 2016 is about 27.6%. Barcodes technology reported largest revenue share of the track and trace solutions sector in 2017. The 2D barcode is the largest segment of barcodes technology and is expected to maintain its position throughout the study period. The increased application of 2D barcodes in pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical product packaging is a major factor that contributed to the higher revenue share.
  • Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions are application in Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma and Specially Pharma. The most of Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions is used in Chemical Pharma, and the market share of that is about 69.5 % in 2017.
  • The Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market is valued at 840 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2380 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Pharma Track and Trace Solutions.
  • This report studies the Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market?
    • How will the Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Pharma Track and Trace Solutions Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

