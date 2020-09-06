Friction Reducers Market: Quantitative Analysis from 2019 to 2025 to Enable the Stakeholders to Capitalize on the Prevailing Friction Reducers Market Opportunities

Segment by Type, the Friction Reducers market is segmented into

Oil-soluble

Other

Segment by Application, the Friction Reducers market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Friction Reducers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Friction Reducers market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Friction Reducers Market Share Analysis

Friction Reducers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Friction Reducers business, the date to enter into the Friction Reducers market, Friction Reducers product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BASF

Halliburton

Innospec Oilfield

Rockwater Energy Solutions

Celeritas Chemicals

Di-Corp

Kemira

Rocanda Enterprises

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

