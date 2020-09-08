New Jersey, United States, The Medical Aesthetic Devices Market report 2020 provides a detailed impression, describe the product industry scope and the market expanded insights and forecasts up to 2027. It shows market data according to industry drivers, restraints and opportunities, analyzes the market status, the industry share, size, future Trends and growth rate of the market. The Medical Aesthetic Devices Market report is categorized by application, end user, technology, product / service types, and other, as well as by region. In addition, the report includes the calculated expected CAGR of chitosan acetate-market derivative from the earlier records of the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market, and current market trends, which are organized with future developments.

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market was valued at USD 10.77 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 23.38 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2 % from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key players of the Medical Aesthetic Devices Market:

Allergan

Alma Lasers

Ltd. (A Division of Sisram Medical Ltd.)

Anika Therapeutics

Cutera

Cynosure (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Hologic

Inc.)

El.En. S.P.A.

Fotona D.O.O.

Galderma (A Subsidiary of Nestl)

Johnson & Johnson

Merz Aesthetics

Inc. (A Division of Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA)