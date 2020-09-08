New Jersey, United States, The Gas Engine Market report 2020 provides a detailed impression, describe the product industry scope and the market expanded insights and forecasts up to 2027. It shows market data according to industry drivers, restraints and opportunities, analyzes the market status, the industry share, size, future Trends and growth rate of the market. The Gas Engine Market report is categorized by application, end user, technology, product / service types, and other, as well as by region. In addition, the report includes the calculated expected CAGR of chitosan acetate-market derivative from the earlier records of the Gas Engine Market, and current market trends, which are organized with future developments.

Global Gas Engine Market was valued at USD 4.07 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.38 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.23% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key players of the Gas Engine Market:

General Electric Company

Wartsila Corporation

Cummins

MAN SE

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Ltd.

JFE Holdings

Niigata Power Systems Co.

Caterpillar

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

Siemens AG

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Ltd.

Liebherr Group