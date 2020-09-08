New Jersey, United States, The Sodium Formate Market report 2020 provides a detailed impression, describe the product industry scope and the market expanded insights and forecasts up to 2027. It shows market data according to industry drivers, restraints and opportunities, analyzes the market status, the industry share, size, future Trends and growth rate of the market. The Sodium Formate Market report is categorized by application, end user, technology, product / service types, and other, as well as by region. In addition, the report includes the calculated expected CAGR of chitosan acetate-market derivative from the earlier records of the Sodium Formate Market, and current market trends, which are organized with future developments.

Sodium Formate Market was valued at USD 445.67 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 623.25 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key players of the Sodium Formate Market:

BASF SE

Perstorp Orgnr

Honeywell International

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Avantor Performance Materials

Vertellus Holdings LLC

Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd.

Alder S.p.A

Asian Paints