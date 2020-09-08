New Jersey, United States, The Outdoor LED Lighting Market report 2020 provides a detailed impression, describe the product industry scope and the market expanded insights and forecasts up to 2027. It shows market data according to industry drivers, restraints and opportunities, analyzes the market status, the industry share, size, future Trends and growth rate of the market. The Outdoor LED Lighting Market report is categorized by application, end user, technology, product / service types, and other, as well as by region. In addition, the report includes the calculated expected CAGR of chitosan acetate-market derivative from the earlier records of the Outdoor LED Lighting Market, and current market trends, which are organized with future developments.

Global Outdoor LED Lighting Market was valued at USD 13.02 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 33.76 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.65% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key players of the Outdoor LED Lighting Market:

Philips Lighting Holding B.V.

General Electric Company

Osram Licht AG

Cree

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hubbell Incorporated

Dialight PLC

Zumtobel Group AG

Syska LED