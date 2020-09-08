New Jersey, United States, The Magnetic Refrigeration Market report 2020 provides a detailed impression, describe the product industry scope and the market expanded insights and forecasts up to 2027. It shows market data according to industry drivers, restraints and opportunities, analyzes the market status, the industry share, size, future Trends and growth rate of the market. The Magnetic Refrigeration Market report is categorized by application, end user, technology, product / service types, and other, as well as by region. In addition, the report includes the calculated expected CAGR of chitosan acetate-market derivative from the earlier records of the Magnetic Refrigeration Market, and current market trends, which are organized with future developments.

Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market was valued at USD 9.42 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2092.54 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 104.25% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key players of the Magnetic Refrigeration Market:

Camfridge Ltd

Whirlpool Corporation

BASF SE

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. Kg

Cooltech Applications

Astronautics Corporation of America

Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd

Eramet S.A.