Global Acoustic Wave Sensor Market was valued at USD 586.19 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1245.09 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.65% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key players of the Acoustic Wave Sensor Market:

Nanotemper Technologies GmbH

Transense Technologies PLC

Vectron International

Senseor Sas

Hawk Measurement Systems

Althen GmbH Mess- Und Sensortechnik

H. Heinz Meßwiderstände GmbH

Pro-Micron GmbH & Co. Kg

Qualtre