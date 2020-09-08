New Jersey, United States, The Public Safety LTE Market report 2020 provides a detailed impression, describe the product industry scope and the market expanded insights and forecasts up to 2027. It shows market data according to industry drivers, restraints and opportunities, analyzes the market status, the industry share, size, future Trends and growth rate of the market. The Public Safety LTE Market report is categorized by application, end user, technology, product / service types, and other, as well as by region. In addition, the report includes the calculated expected CAGR of chitosan acetate-market derivative from the earlier records of the Public Safety LTE Market, and current market trends, which are organized with future developments.

Global Public Safety LTE Market was valued at USD 1266.47 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7259.33 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.32% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key players of the Public Safety LTE Market:

Motorola Solutions

Airbus SE

General Dynamics Corporation

Bittium Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems

Ericsson AB

AT&T

Samsung Electronics Co.