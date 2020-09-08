New Jersey, United States, The Traffic Sensor Market report 2020 provides a detailed impression, describe the product industry scope and the market expanded insights and forecasts up to 2027. It shows market data according to industry drivers, restraints and opportunities, analyzes the market status, the industry share, size, future Trends and growth rate of the market. The Traffic Sensor Market report is categorized by application, end user, technology, product / service types, and other, as well as by region. In addition, the report includes the calculated expected CAGR of chitosan acetate-market derivative from the earlier records of the Traffic Sensor Market, and current market trends, which are organized with future developments.

Global Traffic Sensor Market was valued at USD 270.04 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 507.84 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.86% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key players of the Traffic Sensor Market:

Siemens AG

Flir Systems

Q-Free ASA

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

International Road Dynamics

EFKON AG

TransCore

Kistler Group

TE Connectivity Ltd.

SWARCO AG

SICK AG

Axis Communications AB