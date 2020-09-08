New Jersey, United States, The Automated Border Control Market report 2020 provides a detailed impression, describe the product industry scope and the market expanded insights and forecasts up to 2027. It shows market data according to industry drivers, restraints and opportunities, analyzes the market status, the industry share, size, future Trends and growth rate of the market. The Automated Border Control Market report is categorized by application, end user, technology, product / service types, and other, as well as by region. In addition, the report includes the calculated expected CAGR of chitosan acetate-market derivative from the earlier records of the Automated Border Control Market, and current market trends, which are organized with future developments.

Automated Border Control Market was valued at USD 747.05 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2515.47 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.68% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key players of the Automated Border Control Market:

Accenture

Indra Sistemas

Vision-Box

Secunet Security Networks

Sita

Gunnebo

Cross Match Technologies

OT-Morpho

NEC Corporation