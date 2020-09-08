New Jersey, United States, The Control Valves Market report 2020 provides a detailed impression, describe the product industry scope and the market expanded insights and forecasts up to 2027. It shows market data according to industry drivers, restraints and opportunities, analyzes the market status, the industry share, size, future Trends and growth rate of the market. The Control Valves Market report is categorized by application, end user, technology, product / service types, and other, as well as by region. In addition, the report includes the calculated expected CAGR of chitosan acetate-market derivative from the earlier records of the Control Valves Market, and current market trends, which are organized with future developments.

Global Control Valves Market was valued at USD 7.47 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.83 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key players of the Control Valves Market:

Burkert Fluid Control System

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Crane Co.

Emerson

Flowserve Corporation

Alfa Laval

IMI PLC

Neway Valves (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Velan

Samson AG.

Pentair PLC.

Kitz Corporation

Metso

The Weir Group PLC