New Jersey, United States, The Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market report 2020 provides a detailed impression, describe the product industry scope and the market expanded insights and forecasts up to 2027. It shows market data according to industry drivers, restraints and opportunities, analyzes the market status, the industry share, size, future Trends and growth rate of the market. The Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market report is categorized by application, end user, technology, product / service types, and other, as well as by region. In addition, the report includes the calculated expected CAGR of chitosan acetate-market derivative from the earlier records of the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market, and current market trends, which are organized with future developments.

Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market was valued at USD 22.93 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 31.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.53% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key players of the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market:

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Intel Corporation

Gemalto N.V.

Vodafone Group PLC

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

U-Blox Holding AG

Fanstel Corporation