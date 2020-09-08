New Jersey, United States, The Workflow Automation Market report 2020 provides a detailed impression, describe the product industry scope and the market expanded insights and forecasts up to 2027. It shows market data according to industry drivers, restraints and opportunities, analyzes the market status, the industry share, size, future Trends and growth rate of the market. The Workflow Automation Market report is categorized by application, end user, technology, product / service types, and other, as well as by region. In addition, the report includes the calculated expected CAGR of chitosan acetate-market derivative from the earlier records of the Workflow Automation Market, and current market trends, which are organized with future developments.

Global Workflow Automation Market was valued at USD 8.07 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 39.49 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.68% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key players of the Workflow Automation Market:

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Software AG

Appian

Xerox Corporation

Ipsoft

Nintex Global Limited

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Bizagi