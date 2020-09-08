New Jersey, United States, The Digital Isolator Market report 2020 provides a detailed impression, describe the product industry scope and the market expanded insights and forecasts up to 2027. It shows market data according to industry drivers, restraints and opportunities, analyzes the market status, the industry share, size, future Trends and growth rate of the market. The Digital Isolator Market report is categorized by application, end user, technology, product / service types, and other, as well as by region. In addition, the report includes the calculated expected CAGR of chitosan acetate-market derivative from the earlier records of the Digital Isolator Market, and current market trends, which are organized with future developments.

Global Digital Isolator Market was valued at USD 1.81 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.80 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.02% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key players of the Digital Isolator Market:

Analog Devices

Silicon Labs

Texas Instruments

Infineon Technologies

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductor

ROHM Semiconductor

NVE

National Instruments

Murata Manufacturing

Broadcom