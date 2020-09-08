New Jersey, United States, The Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market report 2020 provides a detailed impression, describe the product industry scope and the market expanded insights and forecasts up to 2027. It shows market data according to industry drivers, restraints and opportunities, analyzes the market status, the industry share, size, future Trends and growth rate of the market. The Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market report is categorized by application, end user, technology, product / service types, and other, as well as by region. In addition, the report includes the calculated expected CAGR of chitosan acetate-market derivative from the earlier records of the Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, and current market trends, which are organized with future developments.

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market was valued at USD 3.69 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 41.91 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.32% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key players of the Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market:

Nuance Communications

Samsung Electronics

Apple

IBM Corporation

Amazon

Microsoft

Alphabet

Inbenta Technologies

Blackberry

Baidu

Facebook

Unified Computer Intelligence

Mycroft Ai

Artificial Solutions