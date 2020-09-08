New Jersey, United States, The Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market report 2020 provides a detailed impression, describe the product industry scope and the market expanded insights and forecasts up to 2027. It shows market data according to industry drivers, restraints and opportunities, analyzes the market status, the industry share, size, future Trends and growth rate of the market. The Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market report is categorized by application, end user, technology, product / service types, and other, as well as by region. In addition, the report includes the calculated expected CAGR of chitosan acetate-market derivative from the earlier records of the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market, and current market trends, which are organized with future developments.

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market was valued at USD 19.12 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 26.99 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.75% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Key players of the Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device Market:

Qorvo

Infineon

Samsung

Mitsubishi Electric

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

Cree

Microsemi

Analog Devices

Macom

Panasonic

Sumitomo Electric

Texas Instruments

GaN Systems

Nichia

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Dialog Semiconductor