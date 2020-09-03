Outdoor Power Equipment Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application, 2018 to 2028

Study on the Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market

Outdoor Power Equipment Market- Battery and Electric Technology Prevailing

The world is moving towards greener technologies. People are switching towards cleaner sources of energy with a view to reduce carbon emissions and facilitate environment safety. Recently, gardeners have become aware of the various benefits offered by electric lawn mowers over their gas-powered or traditional counterparts that contribute to around 5% of the total hydrocarbons in the atmosphere in urban areas. According to a CNBC report, in 2017, air pollution has resulted in more than four million deaths in 2015, half of which were from emerging economies of India and China. This has led to the development of stringent norms and regulations for reducing ill-effects of the emissions on the environment. For instance, the Paris Climate Agreement was initiated in which about 148 countries participated to reduce emissions form their respective regions. With this concern at hand, it becomes imperative for individuals to opt for eco-friendly solutions, which has influenced the adoption of electric lawn mowers during the period of forecast. In addition, albeit their capital intensive nature, reduced fuel consumption offsets the high initial cost of electric lawn mowers, making them a one-time investment for carrying out lawn mowing.

With emission standards getting stronger and consumers getting more environment conscious, a literal shift towards electric and battery powered equipment has been noted. Incorporation battery or electric technology reduces the operational cost of equipment and its weight.

Consumer preferences have also been noted to incline towards quality rather than lower prices. Many manufacturers and dealers agree that stocking up cheap product has been of no help. Most of the equipment in the big boxes today are at throwaway pieces. They are so cheap that consumers don’t expect to fix them. The big boxes may not even have parts available to fix them. A quality product offers more opportunity for future sales as well. If a manufacturer/dealer establishes good customer relationships from the beginning, they will return for maintenance and repair in the future.

